RussiaGate is another step along the road for America

Summary: I recommend reading a new article about the origins of RussiaGate. This post puts RussiaGate in a larger historical context, as just another step on a path to a dark future for America.
I recommend reading this: “The Importance of Understanding Political Surveillance In The Era of President Obama” by anonymous at The Last Refuge. It is somewhat incoherent in organization, but marshalls a powerful collection of evidence (with links). The author writes in the dominant genre of American politics: bad guys corrupting our system – attacking the good guys, while the virtuous Americans helplessly watch.
Expect to see more of these, and better versions, as people review the tide of newly released documents and assemble the pieces. But even now, after 3+ years of intense coverage of Russiagate (much of which we now know was disinformation designed to cripple Trump’s administration), few see the significance of it. The Deep State, in the full flower of their power (after the anthrax incident helped pass the Patriot Act), broke with its past and allied with one political faction (including the Democratic Party, most of the press and academia, etc.). Slowly documents are emerging that reveal what was done by who – but not why or on whose orders.
So far as I can tell (i.e., not much) the GOP has not come to grips with this. Or decided how to respond. Perhaps they are frightened. If so, it shows that they’re smart. Our political machinery (broadly defined) isn’t able to handle this level of … whatever we call it. “Corruption” does not adequately describe it.
Why does this surprise us? I have read about the growing power of the security state since the late 1960s. In 1975, the Church Committee ripped the veil of secrecy for all to see who wished to look. This power combined with our growing love of propaganda (i.e., allegiance to pleasing tribal truths) made it inevitable that the Deep State would eventually “cross the Rubicon” and seek greater power. Once they realized that the Constitution was dead in our hearts, its strictures became little more than chalk lines on the sidewalks. The limits to their influence were only the extent of their power. By themselves they were vulnerable to an alliance of the major political parties. Allying with one faction gives them and their allies power seldom seen in America except during wars.
The anthrax incident and the Patriot Act were the first steps, tentative steps, to reach for more power. RussiaGate was the next step. There will be a third step, unless the perpetrators of RussiaGate are stopped. I will bet that no senior officials will suffer the least inconvenience from their participation.
Much depends on what happens in the next few months. Elements of the security state and judicial system might oppose this grab for power. The GOP might awaken and see their peril, and stand strong and together against the Deep State – which has for long been an ally. Above all, how will the US public react? Will react as tribes, everybody either apathetic or loyal to their faction? Or will we see this as the next step in the death of the Republic?
Ultimately, we will determine how this plays out. The responsibility is as it should be in a Republic: in our hands. That is the good news. The bad news is that we have come a long way on a path leading to the death of the Republic and a new form of government for America. My guess is that historians will see RussiaGate as just another step on that road. For more about this, see America jumps to a new future. It is the most radical thing you will read this year.
Contest
I will send a copy of Rome’s Last Citizen (see below) to those who post the best comments to this series of posts. I have ten copies. Only one book per winner. Decisions are purely subjective by the judges, based on the originality and quality of insights, plus supporting facts and analysis, of the comment.
For More Information
Ideas! See my recommended books and films at Amazon. For something different, see “The Swallow – a story of the WWII Night Witches.”
I highly recommend Martin van Creveld’s new book, Seeing into the Future: A Short History of Prediction. “From the ancients watching the flight of birds to the murky activities of Google and Facebook today, Seeing into the Future provides vital insight into the past, present, and – of course – future of prediction.” Our media overflow with predictions. This will help you sort the useful ones from the chaff, and so better see our futures.
If you liked this post, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. For more information about this vital issue see my posts about fear, about the Constitution, and especially these posts …
- A 4th of July reminder that America is ours to keep – or to lose!
- The danger facing America, the names of the guilty, and our best hope for reform.
- Our institutions are hollow because we don’t love them.
- Rome’s last citizen warns America: don’t repeat our mistakes.
- After Independence Day, look to America after the Republic.
- We have become cowards. We can become brave again.
- We gave our rulers the greatest gift that we can give.
- The Founders’ error dooms our Republic, but not the next.
See the past to foresee our future
The Founders looked to the Roman Republic for ideas and inspiration. In this time of peril, we too can do so. See two books about the people who were the poles of the forces that could have saved the Republic, but instead destroyed it.
Caesar – a biography by Christian Meier.,
Rome’s Last Citizen by Rob Goodman and Jimmy Soni – The life and legacy of Cato, the mortal enemy of Caesar.
13 thoughts on “RussiaGate is another step along the road for America”
Unfortunately. I believe, your use of the terms “the crazy years,” and “clown world” have served to mislead many of your readers as to the seriousness of the mechanisms which have been created over the past 50 or 60 years to advance an agenda that stays largely the same despite moving from one presidential administration to another.
This unelected power structure, as it has evolved, tends more and more to influence America’s official elected government.
You are, I believe, correct that much will depend on what happens over the next few months. As you also state “our political machinery isn’t capable of handling…” this level of concentrated power that is willing to act so ruthlessly to defend its interests.
You also must recognize that the average American citizen, has simultaneously been a victim of this structure of power as well as having the potential to change that same structure of power if it collectively decides to stop being pleasant peasants within accepted tribal channels.
Worm Wood,
“to mislead many of your readers as to the seriousness of the mechanisms ”
I say this will likely lead to the fall of the Republic and a new regime that governs in their own interest with us as peasants. If I understand you correctly, you believe that the likely outcome is worse. what do you expect, the 1% to nuke our cities?
“This unelected power structure, as it has evolved, tends more and more to influence America’s official elected government”
I must not have been clear. If we won’t make the effort necessary to govern America, others will. This is the great circle of life. What you are describing as “evolution” is a natural and inevitable result of changes in us. When we accept that responsibility – rather than whining about baddd people taking advantage of us victims – then we will have taken the first step to reform.
“You also must recognize that the average American citizen, has simultaneously been a victim of this structure of power as well as having the potential to change that same structure of power”
Totally absurd. Future generations probably will laugh at our claims of being “victims”. As this and scores of other posts explain, if we won’t govern ourselves – others will do so. And in their own interest. If we’re not willing to act, at least let’s not whine about the result.
Pingback: RussiaGate is another step along the road for America – Investment Watch | Covid-19 Business Relief Resources
Pingback: RussiaGate is another step along the road for America – Investment Watch - Female Investors Daily
To get to a view of what may lie ahead maybe look at possible interactions between the state of America now and the outside world? With the caveat that I am a lousy forecaster of most things (though like most I have had occasional flashes of prescience) here is an attempt.
The most important thing about America is the isolation from reality and from the population of its ruling elite. Its been enabled by the concentration of wealth in the hands of a small proportion of the citizenry. Its given them the illusion of limitless power. Its insulated them from seeing the changes in the country and its position in the world.
This has coincided with the death of rationality under the influence of post-modernism, moral and epistemological relativism. You cannot teach generation after generation that good is what I like, you may not, and that truth is how it looks to me as member of a class, sex and ethnic group, without depriving the educated of any sense of how to reason connectedly about policy choices. This has happened.
At the same time the international scene has changed drastically in the last 50 years due to the rise of China and other countries. Look at steel production, electricity generation. The US no longer occupies the preeminent position it did. But it does not sound as if the ruling elite have any idea of that. Internally the country has changed also, its become fragmented and lost its sense of exceptionalism and commitment. The national ethos has turned to personal plunder. Its doubtful the elite realize that, either.
Larry once said that American reminds him of Athens before the Sicilian Expedition. Yes, there is a hint of that.
So what may happen? A blunder into a disastrous war, hyperinflation, and the withering of the institutions of democracy, though perhaps their forms remain. Carriers are sunk in the Pacific, after the trauma the forms of democracy remain, but the reality is rule by decree. America becomes just another country, run by an oligarchy. The bases are mostly closed. Its a multi-power world with no real superpower except China. Its retrenchment, oligarchy, tariff wall, and defend the coast.
I don’t know, its a very pessimistic scenario, no idea how likely it is. I will try to write one in which things work out much better. In the end this is a matter of fitting together a narrative, testing it for coherence and plausibility and key dependencies. I really hope this one doesn’t happen.
henrik,
I don’t know where you get these wild ideas.
“The most important thing about America is the isolation from reality and from the population of its ruling elite.”
Quite absurd. Our elite are not isolated from reality. They’re doing quite fine, thank you. All elites of large states are somewhat isolated from the population, but America’s elites are not especially so.
“A blunder into a disastrous war, hyperinflation, …Carriers are sunk in the Pacific”
I’ve been reading these fantasies for 30 years. I guess people find them entertaining. This just in: you are not vastly more intelligent and informed than the people running America, as you appear to believe. Mistakes are always possible, but dreaming up stuff isn’t “forecasting.” I suggest that you read Martin van Creveld’s new book.
Quite absurd. Our elite are not isolated from reality. They’re doing quite fine, thank you.
Isolated may be the wrong word, oblivious would be better. They are out of touch both with America’s changing position in the world and the lives of the mass of the population.
…you are not vastly more intelligent and informed than the people running America, as you appear to believe…
Well, appearances are deceptive, I don’t believe that. But the question that gives me pause is whether, even being less well informed and perhaps less smart, a different point of view and some distance from events as they unfold may give a legitimately different perspective.
After all, you yourself no stranger to predictions and conjectures.
But I would mention an historical parallel. The world, despite expert opinion that it was out of the question, ended up in 1914 in a war of a kind that no expert opinion or smart governments had anticipated. In fact much expert opinion had concluded that globalisation had made any such thing impossible. And expert opinion then proceeded to fight it in a way which, to any lay observer, the first battles showed was not going to work.
I worry that our present system is unstable, and that it can lurch into very bad scenarios without anyone having either planned them or thought them at all likely.
I don’t know how likely my scenario is. I think its possible. But one can also imagine much better ones.
I shall get and read Creveld. I mostly do follow up your reading suggestions and, agree with them or not, am always stimulated and made to think by them.
The long defeat continues.
The narrative is dominated by the left and no matter what truth comes out of an investigation of the origins of RussiaGate, it will be ignored, minimized and treated as exaggeration and obfuscation.
Sides have been chosen. The majority have chosen their gods and conversions are few and far between. Will forced conversions happen in the future? My guess is no and let’s hope not.
Roland,
“The narrative is dominated by the left “
While true, that results as much from the passivity of the GOP as the activity of the Democrats.
Republicans in Congress have supported Trump in key votes but otherwise been quite passive. They control the Senate, and could have long ago blown apart RussiaGate.
Instead much of the counter-investigation has been done by others, such as Andrew McCarthy. While commendable, it has had little effect outside conservative circles who already supported Trump.
When we know why the Senate GOP has been so passive, then we will better understand RussiaGate.
“When we know why the Senate GOP has been so passive, then we will better understand RussiaGate.”
Most likely because they’re also deeply linked to the “deep state”, and don’t want to burn their bridges to it, many of them built during the Reagan/GHWB, and GWB years.
Rkka,
That is a dark and cynical answer, even for me. Sadly, I agree. It is the most plausible answer I can think of.
Plus, of course, some fear of the Deep State. Remember how J E Hoover was a power in Washington? Their power has grown greatly since then.
Perhaps the thing missing from Larry’s approach is that it is so very focused on America itself and excludes external events and shocks as if they were simply not going to be material to the next stage, as if all we had to think about was developments internal to the country, as if it were free to develop in accordance with its own conflicts and resolutions unhindered by external events..
This has been true for most of American history, but I would suggest it is no longer true. It may be that the next phase may arise because of the interaction between internal developments and external forces and actors.
Larry says
Our elite are not isolated from reality. They’re doing quite fine, thank you.
“Doing fine” is perfectly compatible with being isolated from reality, or a better way to put it, being oblivious to some aspects of it.
They are doing fine, financially and in terms of local influence and authority, and are wealthy by global standards. But the question is, the state of the crew, the state of the hull, and the rising wind. And what is that group of ships headed towards us, looking bigger and better armed as they come nearer into view?
Henrik,
““Doing fine” is perfectly compatible with being isolated from reality”
Absurdly false. Blindfold yourself and walk around for day.
“Perhaps the thing missing from Larry’s approach is that it is so very focused on America itself and excludes external events and shocks as if they were simply not going to be material to the next stage”
Bizarrely false making stuff up. I’ve written hundreds of posts about our external challenges. IMO they are insignificant compared to the internal decay now well underway.