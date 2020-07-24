Changes to the police might tip the future of America

Summary: The role of the police might be a fulcrum on which the future of America turns. Their role and situation is poorly understood by Americans, taken for granted by most, and despised by a large and increasing number. Radical changes in policing is one of the many large social engineering experiments in which the Left has enrolled us – as lab rats. The outcome will teach humanity much, and might determine the future of America.
Soon there will be no exit from the path we are on.
Police in our inner cities have a difficult job. The job is dangerous. The oft-quoted occupational fatality rate of 13.3 officers per 100,000 (vs. the national average of 3.5) is high but misleading. It combines those officers working at desks with those on the street, and those patrolling violent inner cities with posh suburbs. Their suicide rate is higher than their occupational fatality rate.
We expect much of them, beyond the responsibility of carrying arms and putting their lives at risk. The regulations governing their actions are vast, contradictory, ever-changing – with (on the books, at least) often severe consequences for violations by officers engaged in potentially violent engagements on the street. Many of the situations they face would challenge even Harvard social scientists, such facing violent “domestic disputes”, violent mentally disabled people, a hostile crowd while arresting a criminal, or standing on a dark street facing a giant mob while pelted with rocks and bottles. For those with neither experience nor empathy, sitting a comfortable office, these transform from pants-wetting terrifying to childishly simple exercises.
For all this, we pay them little. Starting salaries are $36,000 at the Detroit PD and $42,500 for the NYPD, rising to $85k after 5.5 years. An important intangible traditional benefit was the public’s respect for the “thin blue line.” Wikipedia describes this as “a term for the police that is used to assert that they are the line which keeps society from descending into violent chaos.” America’s Left will test this theory (this “assertion”), with us as their lab rats.
An equilibrium developed, as usual. Inner city police were recruited and retained in adequate numbers to keep crime at tolerable levels, at a tolerable cost. They were often brutal and corrupt. The system survived the mysterious 1970 – 1991 rise in crime, surviving until it receded. In scores of posts I documented how this system provided little justice and put violent offenders in often third-world-like prisons. Guilt was determined by prosecutors, punishment by plea bargains. As a result, US crime stats are fiction – since plea bargains reduce offense in exchange for lighter sentences (i.e., actual crime rates are higher). This is why homicide rates are one of the few reliable indicators (dead is dead).
With high US crime rates (relative to our peer nations), a better system would have required vastly more money. A triple or quadruple of funding for the entire system, from street cops to parole officers. Neither Left or Right cares to do that. Accused felons demanding jury trials would collapse the system immediately.
Complicating all this is the fantastically high crime rate by African-Americans (details here). With deep causes in the collapse of Black families and Black communities beginning in the 1960s, I doubt anyone has a clue how to fix it – and now few dare to even discuss it. Few of our elites, Black or white, care about the resulting flood of African-American blood daily shed (mostly by their peers). The Left discovered this only when they realized its political utility (their recommendations are irrelevant to its causes).
The revolution begins
“The worse, the better.”
— One of the most powerful revolutionary insights, ever. Attributed to the Russian revolutionary socialist, Nikolay Chernyshevsky (1928 – 1889).
Now the situation has changed. The African-American community has evolved during the past generation to esteem its criminals (although they are their usual victims). Many of the “victims” they lionize are career violent criminals. In a better world, their mothers would want them removed from society. This delegitimizes the police. Black Lives Matter and the broader Left are only completing this long process.
This makes law enforcement, or even maintaining public order, impossible in our inner cities. America is founded on some degree of consent by the governed. Our institutions are not equipped to be occupying forces. As such, we see them shattering a little more every day on TV. The situation has radically changed – it is a revolution – and police officials are responding irrationally. But what would a rational response look like? Should we hope or fear their rational response?
Now the Left moves in for the kill. Without effective opposition, the pursuit phase of battle begins as they chase down their dispirited foes. Their information dominance in the media allows them to shape the narrative (e.g., few see the videos disproving the “largely peaceful protestors” story). Their policies are unleashing chaos in the cities they run.
- Easy bail, allowing criminals to quickly resume their careers.
- Allowing convicted felons to vote – a new special interest group.
- Increasing numbers of complex regulations for police on the street.
- Defunding police.
Best of all – decriminalizing crime, such as California’s Proposition 47 (called in Orwellian fashion, the “Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act”) which made theft of under $950 a misdemeanor (i.e., ignored by police in our high crime society). Other states have followed suit. People have slowly adjusted to this new jubilee. Stores quickly reported dramatic increases in shoplifting; (see here, here, and here). Grab some goods, jump into a car idling outside – it is shopping in the New America. The rest of us pay higher prices. Expect more increases in theft but with less press coverage (who dares oppose the narrative?). How much of this misdemeanor theft is reported? Why bother?
What next?
What is the part of our society most sensitive to these changes? My guess (guess!) is the police. There are already reports of police being dispirited. Good news for donut shops, bad for those on the street needing protections.
Perhaps more significant factors are recruitment and retention of inner-city police forces. How many people with good alternative careers – the people police want to recruit – will join urban police forces in the high-crime cities run by the Democratic Party? At the other end, how many people with good alternatives will want to stay? Especially once they qualify for full retirement – with the lure of a lower-stress (perhaps higher-income) second career.
These effects probably will appear in the next year or so (people only slowly change their life plans). But some evidence of increased retirements has already begun. Like the retirement of NYPD Deputy Inspector Richard Brea. The NYPD has responded to the flood of retirement applications by putting restrictions on them – probably creating a corps of people pulling paychecks but doing as little as possible (with as little risk as possible). Also, see similar news from Milwaukee and Minneapolis.
The effect of these things could be immense. Every organization relies on a small fraction of its people who are their best leaders and a cadre of exceptionally competent performers. Losing many of these quickly can hollow it out.
{Assistant Chief Regina Howard said}”Every single day, there are resignation and retirement letters coming up to the chief’s office from members we wouldn’t have expected.” “These are lieutenants, captains, that play integral roles as it relates to this department,” Assistant Chief Michael Brunson said. “They had dates they were planning on retiring. Because of the environment, because of what’s going on in the zeitgeist, they are deciding to push those retirements up because of this.” {Source.}
As for the effect on crime rates, they are already rising in the cities being used as Leftist experiments in social engineering. While future generations will welcome the data from this test of deliberate destabilization of society, the poor and vulnerable will suffer the most. This likely outcome does not bother the Left, as it seems likely to bring to unprecedented power in America. Some eggs get broken to make an omelet. Soon many cities will have screens like this for Chicago (from the aptly named “Hey Jackass” website). Of the total of 429 homicides, police killed 3 (probably most or all of them justified).
Another inevitable result that will surprise people!
Private security has been a growth industry, growing faster than government law enforcement workers (1.6 to 1.2 million). While the Left can defund the poor of police protection, the urban rich and upper-middle class hire their own (as they have done in education, replacing broken city schools with private ones). No need to guess at how this will play out.
“South Africa and Brazil Show What Defunding the Police Means.”
“Get ready for private security forces – for the middle class.”
By Emma Freire at Human Events, 16 July, 2020.
Adding yet another burden on the middle class will just further shrink their numbers. This is a feature, not a bug, to our elites. The independence of the middle class has long been an annoying limitation to the power of our rulers.
When we have lost hope for a better future, we have lost everything.
For More Information
Ideas! See my recommended books and films at Amazon. For something different, see “The Swallow – a story of the WWII Night Witches.”
If you liked this post, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. See all posts about racism, about crime, about prison, about our criminal justice system, and especially these…
- Our prisons are a mirror showing the soul of America. It’s not a pretty picture.
- More about the collapse of the American Criminal Justice System.
- Final thoughts about America’s Criminal Justice System.
- The Disgrace of Our Criminal {in}Justice System, and hints of reform in the air.
- Can We Fix Our Shameful Prisons? Why they should be, and why we might not do so.
- Important – America’s unspeakable problem: African-American’s crime rates.
- Harsh truths about mass incarceration in America.
- The Boomers see the ruin of their dreams.
- See America’s dark revolutionary future.
Answers to questions few ask about policing
Evaluating Police Uses of Force.
By Seth Stoughton, Assoc. Prof. at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
In a better America, this would be an influential book. See Robert VerBruggen’s review at National Review.
“The book is incredibly topical, clearly written, and at 352 pages relatively brief. …{It catalogues} statutes, policies, training practices, tactics, and court rulings from across the country. Cops’ use of force is subject to numerous standards at once …the federal Constitution as interpreted by the Supreme Court, state laws governing homicide and other crimes of violence, departmental policies on proper tactics, and even the community reactions to viral videos that shape the broader debate — and Stoughton et al. discuss the matter in depth from all of these angles.”
From the publisher …
“Police violence has historically played an important role in shaping public attitudes toward the government. Community trust and confidence in policing have been undermined by the perception that officers are using force unnecessarily, too frequently, or in problematic ways. The use of force, or harm suffered by a community as a result of such force, can also serve as a flashpoint, a spark that ignites long-simmering community hostility.
“In Evaluating Police Uses of Force, legal scholar Seth W. Stoughton, former deputy chief of police Jeffrey J. Noble, and distinguished criminologist Geoffrey P. Alpert explore a critical but largely overlooked facet of the difficult and controversial issues of police violence and accountability: how does society evaluate use-of-force incidents? By leading readers through answers to this question from four different perspectives – constitutional law, state law, administrative regulation, and community expectations – and by providing critical information about police tactics and force options that are implicated within those frameworks, Evaluating Police Uses of Force helps situate readers within broader conversations about governmental accountability, the role that police play in modern society, and how officers should go about fulfilling their duties.”
Other good books about this vital subject
Prison Break: Why Conservatives Turned Against Mass Incarceration by David Dagan and Steven Teles (2016). Dagan is a journalist with a PhD in political science. Teles is an Assc. Professor of Pol Science at Johns Hopkins.
The Collapse of American Criminal Justice by William J. Stuntz (2011). He was a Professor of Law at Harvard. See some excerpts here.
Locked In by John F. Pfaff (2017) – “The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform.” He is a Law Professor at Fordham. See my review of this important book.
An essential book about our broken criminal injustice system: Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America by James Forman Jr. (2017). See my review.
14 thoughts on “Changes to the police might tip the future of America”
As a South African I appreciated your reference to SA. What the article didn’t mention is that our police are criminals. Actively involved in extortion, protection rackets and the drug trade.
Recently a friend was burgled and the police were called. They were caught on surveillance cameras cleaning out the jewelry that the thieves left behind.
A good piece, well done. You need however to proof read it as it has some minor errors and one blinder: American Americans?
You wrote of the “high crime rate by American-Americans.” I believe that this is a typo.
Borkum,
Fixed! Thank you for catching that!
After posing what seemed like a genuinely curious question about the possible futures of law enforcement, this piece disappointingly, but unsurprisingly, turned into what seems like just another jeremiad about ostensible “misguided” mad scientist “liberal” social engineers wearing what you “see” as blinders.
I suggest it may be you who has difficulty seeing the current and potential future forests due to being too focused on past and present trees. At the very least, it seems you choose? to ignore the dominant macro econ trends of the past 50 years, which I think are the primary causes of what you see as an incorrigible crime-ridden urban under-class, which has no one to blame but themselves for their plight, e.g.
De-industrialization/Globalization
De-unionization
Deregulation
Automation
“Trickle-up” neoliberal “free market” fiscal policy
Anti-trust laws enforced only if oligopolies result in consumer price increases rather than innovation-killing lack of competition.
This has resulted in record levels of mortgage, student, auto, and consumer credit card debt, and shrinkage of the post-WW2 “golden age” of the American Dream–which primarily benefited the white suburban middle class–as well as vast increases in income and wealth inequality and concentration in ever fewer hands, and now a US housing market in which there is no county in the US where a full-time minimum-wage worker can afford a two-bedroom apartment.
And those are just the ostensibly “UNintentional” ostensibly free-market forces that caused the perceived increase in crime, resulting in the ostensible war on drugs, followed by the ostensible war on crime largely CAUSED by the war on drugs, IMO.
Not mentioned by you are all of the intentional forms of structural and systemic racism and discrimination that still exist today, even if some are now less “de jure” and more “de facto” now.
So in addition to long overdue and truly serious consideration of many long-sought liberal reforms–that have never been fully adopted or not adopted at all–I would suggest we start with a new social safety net designed to be more flexible and resilient in a wider range of plausible 21st-century scenarios, based on a foundation of universal basic income and universal health care–
based on citizenship instead of employment–
especially in light of the very real possibility that future demand for jobs could gradually exceed the supply of jobs if and as the “creative destruction” of automation eliminates more jobs than it creates.
I think this redesigned safety net alone will reduce many of what you might perceive as intrinsic social and econ underclass pathologies, including the need for too many to commit crime just to survive.
I could add more details, including more specifics about possible ways to structure, fund, and implement these and other reforms, but will refrain for now because that seems too far beyond the question of the possible futures of law enforcement.
Thomas,
Wow. Missing the point, big-time.
First, every large society has a list of problems like you provide. Every day in American history such a list – or a longer one – could be made.
Second – and more important – the existence of problem does not mean that every radical change is a great idea. It is far easier to make things worse than better.
I suggest taking off your blinkers and reading the post. You might learn something.
Meh. If you import the Third World, you import Third World problems especially if you encourage everyone to keep their culture.
While I’d rather live in the free America that is on the way out, I at least can enjoy a little schadenfreude that the progressive fools pushing for open borders and less policing will get a bitter lesson in reality in the coming years. Many of them are my neighbors, friends and relatives.
RJ,
I was thinking of saying that (it should be obvious), but this was already too heterodox for most readers to absorb.
“Adding yet another burden on the middle class will just further shrink their numbers. This is a feature, not a bug, to our elites. The independence of the middle class has long been an annoying limitation to the power of our rulers.”
The above quotation diminishes your otherwise very good work. You do it quite frequently, and should discontinue the practice. While conspiracies do happen, the bigger the the more likely it exists only in the imagination. Society-wide ones seldom exist other than in the minds of simpletons or the gullible.
A more credible explanation of our current predicament is people pursuing their own selfish agendas at the expense of the greater good: businesses maximizing profits, progressives implementing ill-considered utopias, etc.
It seems odd to me that in a website trying to get average Americans to take responsibility for their country you would hint at conspiracies. People who accept conspiracy theories are the kind of people who are probably less capable of self government in the first place.
RJ,
“While conspiracies do happen”
In the real world, groups act in common self-interest without what you regard as “conspiracies” (a meaningless term). Whether in what Marx called “class interest” or John Robb calls an “open source insurgency” – people routinely and easily work together for common goals.
OK then …. what solid proof do you have that the elites are deliberately destroying the middle class: “Adding yet another burden on the middle class will just further shrink their numbers. This is a feature, not a bug, to our elites.”
Who specifically is doing it? What proof do you have that their primary intent it to destroy the middle class rather (as opposed to tolerated collateral damage)? Let’s see documents, names, etc.
RJ,
“what solid proof”
Very seldom in life is there “solid proof” of anything. Life is not like TV crime shows.
The decades of public policies which have hammered the middle class are proof sufficient for operational purposes. Their effect has long been obvious, but not only have large-scale corrective measures not been applied (by either party), new measures continue to appear with each new season.
By the time people like you get your “solid proof” it will all be over.
“Adding yet another burden on the middle class will just further shrink their numbers. This is a feature, not a bug, to our elites.”
OK then … you seem to imply that the elites are deliberately destroying the middle class. What proof do you offer that the shrinkage of the middle class is a deliberate design of the elites rather than collateral damage? Documents? Transcripts of speeches? Congressional testimony?
Follow-up to RJ,
“While conspiracies do happen”
Before Marx wrote about class interest – allowing groups to act together with much or any coordination (let alone secret meetings in basements as a “conspiracy”) – there was Adam Smith’s “invisible hand.” Elites acting in their own individual (but common) interests act together as if coordinated. It is easy to grasp. They want lower taxes, less government interference in their lives and enterprises, weak or non-existent unions, etc. Casual meetings over golf about their common goals are more than sufficient to produce similar actions.
And before that, there are flocks of birds flying south. No conspiracies or planning needed. They sort themselves out and off they go.
That term “African Americans” is used incorrectly. It was coined by an American named Jesse Jackson who did not arrive here from Africa. An immigrant from Africa on becoming an American Citizen is American.
“African American” is Newspeak just like “Immigrant” has been conflated from Illegal Immigrant.
I’m so sick of that crap! Teddy Roosevelt is too!