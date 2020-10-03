A brief reflection on leadership, humility, and staying grounded in what’s in front of you. Don’t lose the battle before you even leave the drawing board.
You will never see grown men power trip harder than in an imaginary operation commanding armies that don’t exist.
There are many examples of this little mantra in my head (If someone copyrighted it already, excuse me, but I don’t really care), but there is one story in particular that sticks out.
A simulated headquarters.
Simulated Allies.
Simulated foes.
I write a simulated press release.
“Explosions rocked the densely packed buildings in Kabul,” I wrote frantically.
Indeed a disaster for the fictitious citizenry of the fictional Kabul.
A good press release that no doubt caught the attention of many alarmed citizens, American and international alike, in this fictional universe. I was pleased with myself. But someone else was not quite so pleased.
The portly sergeant, the “commander” who is respected in this pretend world of make-believe. He objected quite intensely.
“You are editorializing,” He claimed, referring to my colorful language.
I Googled “editorializing right there. “To make comments or express opinions rather than just report the news.”
“No!” The portly sergeant persisted. “Hard news is supposed to be boring!”
Yes, a cognitively functioning human actually said this.
I told him that, boring or not, that’s not what “editorializing” means.
The portly sergeant never forgave me for that one.
My reinforcements have arrived.
