Palpatine In Hell

By / 2 Comments / 26 January 2021


How did Palpatine end up in Hell? It’s an interesting story, but boils down to a simple answer. He set himself up for it.

Read more at Reading Junkie.

2 thoughts on “Palpatine In Hell”

    1. Ian Michael

      Good catch, I hadn’t realized I had the “require registration” setting turned on. You should be able to comment without logging in or creating an account now.

      I did build the membership system there to resemble social media, with your own feed, profile, etc. – mainly due to feedback here that people (for good reason) don’t want to mess with Facebook anymore.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top
%d bloggers like this: