How did Palpatine end up in Hell? It’s an interesting story, but boils down to a simple answer. He set himself up for it.
Read more at Reading Junkie.
How did Palpatine end up in Hell? It’s an interesting story, but boils down to a simple answer. He set himself up for it.
Read more at Reading Junkie.
2 thoughts on “Palpatine In Hell”
Great read! Provided a well needed chuckle this morning.
One suggestion for your new website: enable 3rd party login. I would like to comment there but I would rather not manage credentials on any wordpress site.
Good catch, I hadn’t realized I had the “require registration” setting turned on. You should be able to comment without logging in or creating an account now.
I did build the membership system there to resemble social media, with your own feed, profile, etc. – mainly due to feedback here that people (for good reason) don’t want to mess with Facebook anymore.