Words to help make 2020 a great year

Summary: America has become a great and powerful nation of people dominated by fear. Fear of the weather, of our government, of each other, and many other things. As we start a new year, let’s regain our courage by remembering the best moments of our past and seeing the better days that lie in our future. We conjure these by our myths and the dry pages of history to help us remember who we are.

Morpheus speaking to the people of Zion

From The Matrix Reloaded (2003).

Believe me when I say that we have a difficult time ahead of us.

But if we are to be prepared for it, we must first shed our fear of it.

I stand before you now, truthfully, unafraid.

Because I believe something you do not?

No!

I stand here because I remember.

I remember that I am here not because the path that lies before me,

but because of the path that lies behind me. …

Tonight, let us make them remember, THIS IS America AND WE ARE NOT AFRAID!





What I believe

Every New Year I review my core beliefs. It is easy to lose sight of these important things amidst the clatter of daily events.

We are a people with a great past.

The challenges ahead are no greater than those behind us.

The American people can surmount these challenges

if we work together.

We will be what we wish to be, if we work to make it so.

Sources of inspirational for New Years day!

All societies replenish their strength and confidence by looking back to their beginnings. We can do so today by watching 1776 , a musical portrayal about the founding of the United States based on the award-winning Broadway production. It features the tough and unyielding John Adams (William Daniels); the charming and pragmatic Benjamin Franklin (Howard Da Silva); the brilliant Thomas Jefferson (Ken Howard), and the rest of the Continental Congress.

The play begins with the road to the declaration at a dead end and describes the Founders’ efforts to overcome what looked like insurmountable obstacles. It ends on July 4, 1776. Much of the dialogue and lyrics come from the letters and memoirs of participants of the Second Continental Congress (especially John and Abigail Adams’).

The songs are great. The singing and acting are superlative. It will give you a powerful start for 2020!

I also recommend David McCullough’s book, 1776 – about the history of that pivotal year.