Will activists kill billions to save the world?

Every year universities produce another horde of young men and women convinced that humanity is destroying the world – and that the end will come soon. Journalists repeat the message because it is good for business (the Crisis Crisis). A legion of organizations broadcast such messages because it is good for business (good news raises no funds). This has become the mantra of the Democratic Party (a frightened people are easily led).

These are educated people. Many are affluent. Some are rich. What if some decide to act on their beliefs – and take drastic action to save the world? Hollywood has shown us how this might happen. They show the killers as the bad guys, but their portrayal shows agreement with their goals. Here are two recent films with quotes.

“We are past the point of no return, no matter what remedial actions we take.”

“When you get a virus, you get a fever. That’s the human body raising its core temperature to kill the virus. Planet Earth works the same way. Global warming is the fever, mankind is the virus. We’re making our planet sick. A cull is our only hope. If we don’t reduce our population ourselves, there’s only one of two ways this can go: the host kills the virus, or the virus kills the host. Either way the result is the same: the virus dies.”

“Well if we don’t do something, nature will. Sometimes, a culling is the only way to ensure that the species survives. And history will see Valentine as the man who saved humanity from extinction.”

“Humankind is the only virus cursed to live with the horrifying knowledge of its host’s fragile mortality.”

“Mankind is the virus, and I’m the cure.”

“Today is a day of celebration. We must put aside all thoughts of death, and focus on birth. The birth of a new age. We mustn’t mourn the ones who give their lives today. We should honor their sacrifice, and their role in saving the human race. We must put aside doubts and guilt. You are the chosen people. When folks tell their kids the story about Noah’s Ark, is Noah the bad guy.”

Spoiler: the film shows widespread killing across the world. Tens of millions die, perhaps more. There is no mention of the dead and injury. So the meglomanic killer has a partial success.

See my review: “Kingsman” is a fun warning about our elites,

“The mass extinction we feared has already begun. And we are the cause. We are the infection. But like all living organisms, the earth unleashed a fever to fight this infection. Its original and rightful rulers, the Titans. They are part of the earth’s natural defense system. A way to protect the planet, to main its balance. But if governments are allowed to contain them, destroy them, or use them for war, the human infection will only continue to spread. And with our lifetime, our planet will perish, and so will we. Unless we restore balance.”

“Just like a how forest fire replenishes the soil or how a volcano creates new land, we have seen signs that these creatures will do the same. San Francisco, Las Vegas, wherever the Titans go, life follows, triggered by their radiation. They are the only thing that can reverse the destruction that we started. They are the only guarantee that life will carry on. But for that to happen, we must set them free.”

*** The film shows the monsters leveling those cities.

Spoiler: the monsters ravage the world, killing tens of millions and leveling cities. Nobody minds. At the end we learn that this was a good thing and that the world is better off.

See my review: Godzilla (2019) – the King of modern monster films.

Climate Emergency is a moral panic.

Trailers for these films

The Kingsman films.

The first film (trailer below) was excellent fun. The sequel, Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle , was terrible. The prequel, The King’s Man, looks great (see the trailer)!

The great trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters

This was a fun film, up there with the classics – such as Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla (1974) and Terror Of Mechagodzilla (1975).