Heroic Greta will be our Joan of Arc

Summary: The stories of Greta Thunberg and Joan of Arc are similarly bizarre, more like Santa Claus than history. We believe them as children believe Santa. But after two centuries, let’s see the real story about Joan. That can help us more clearly see Greta.

Imagine the world if the Climate Emergency crusade gains political power in the West. They will claim victory no matter what the climate does in the 21st century.

If we get a climate catastrophe, perhaps because climate sensitivity is on the high end of estimates, they will have been proven correct.

If we get no catastrophe, perhaps because climate sensitivity is on the low end of estimates (see here, here, and here) – then their programs to fight racism, sexism, and inequality will have saved us (although nothing they propose will substantially change global CO2 emissions).

In this future, children will learn that Greta Thunberg transformed the politics of the early 21st century. She spoke to the legislatures of the West and softened their hard hearts. She spoke to the leaders of the West and persuaded them to sign onto the bold Green New Deal. She spoke to the people of their world and swayed their votes to the Left.

Children will be taught that she was a miracle heroine that changed the world. That will not know that she is a manufactured hero used to manipulate the public into supporting the Left’s policies. Just as stories about Joan of Arc were used to create the nation of France.

As Martin van Creveld explained in The Rise and Decline of the State , in 1789 France consisted of 80 provinces, each having its own laws, customs, and political traditions. Only about 13% of its people spoke the dialect we know of as “French.” The Revolution began the colossal project of building a modern nation-state. Creating the Joan of Arc legend was a tool to do this. It worked well.



Joan of Arc at the Coronation of Charles VII, by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, 1854.

As The Guardian explains in “Truth tarnishes legend of St Joan.” I have not read the book, but these are valid observations.

“A new book that casts serious doubt on nearly every aspect of the myth of the Maid of Orléans. ‘I’m very much afraid that precious little of what we French have been taught in school about Joan of Arc is true,’ said Roger Caratini, an eminent academic, historian, mathematician and psychoanalyst and the author of Joan of Arc: from Domrémy to Orléans {in French: Jeanne d’Arc: De Domrémy à Orléans et du bûcher à la légende}, the stake to the legend.

“‘She was, it seems, almost entirely the creation of France’s desperate need for a patriotic mascot in the 19th century. The country wanted a hero, the myths of the revolution were altogether too bloody, and France more or less invented the story of its patron saint. The reality is, sadly, a little different.’

“‘Psychologically, her story is beautiful,’ he said. ‘It’s the little girl who lives out her dreams to the end. But she really wasn’t the heroine who saved France – just a human being with exceptional energy and self-belief.’ …According to Mr Caratini, who based his book on what he says is the first scientific study of the records of her trial, her voices were quite clearly ‘fantasies fabricated by our heroine, presented as if they were real, but with no deliberate intention to deceive. They are frequent and normal in every young child’. …’Joan of Arc played no role, or at best only a very minor one, in the Hundred Years War.'”

See the end of this post for a fun book in English briefly debunking the Joan legends. There are also many articles doing so, such as “8 Joan Of Arc Myths Busted.”

The legends of Greta and Joan differ in one massive way. Joan is an example of manufactured history, a common and effective tactic of elites. As Graeme Donald said (see below) …

“If she {Joan} was all the legend hails her to ahve been, then one would expect there to have been countless portriats and account of her in her own time, yet there is nothing. The first ‘biography’ was not written until {1630, 200 years after Joan’s death) by Edmund Richer, head of the Faculty of Theology in Paris. His manuscript laid unpublished in the archives until 1911.”

Greta is a creature of our time. She knows only the propaganda her liberal parents and handlers have fed her. In interviews, she cannot answer simple questions. What is our excuse for taking her seriously?

