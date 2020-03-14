During a pandemic, Democrats yell “Open Borders Or Bust!”

Summary: My previous two posts about COVID-19 described the incompetent response to it by Team Trump and federal agencies, as demonstrations of America’s increasingly dysfunctional institutions. Now the Democrats join the ClownWorld party.

Our leaders, Republicans and Democrats. We elected them.

Democrats in the House show their deep commitment to open borders, even in the midst of a global pandemic. This is more evidence that America is in the midst of a broad collapse of its institutions. We can watch this, the ultimate reality TV show, or re-take the reins of America and stop it.

H.R. 2214 – The “NO BAN Act.”

Summary from Congress.gov.

“This bill imposes limitations on the President’s authority to suspend or restrict aliens from entering the United States and terminates certain presidential act ions implementing such restrictions. It also prohibits religious discrimination in various immigration-related decisions, such as whether to issue an immigrant or no n-immigrant visa, unless there is a statutory basis for such discrimination.

“The President may temporarily restrict the entry of any aliens or class of aliens after the Department of State determines that the restriction would address specific and credible f act s that threaten U.S. interests such as security or public safety.

“The bill also imposes limitations on such restrictions, such as requiring the President, State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to (1) only issue a restriction when required to address a compelling government interest, and (2) narrowly tailor the suspension to use the least restrictive means to achieve such an interest.

“Before imposing a restriction, the State Department and DHS shall consult with Congress. The State Department and DHS shall report to Congress about the restriction within 48 hours of the restriction’s imposition. If such a report is no t made, the restriction shall immediately terminate.

“Individuals or entities present in the United States and unlawfully harmed by such a restriction may sue in federal court.

“DHS may suspend the entry of aliens traveling to the United States on a commercial airline that failed to comply with regulations related to detecting fraudulent travel documents.”

What is this bill?

This is carefully designed to slow decision-making during the pandemic and make any bans vulnerable to long delays from court challenges.

Also, this shows the increasingly widespread belief in Washington that the Executive branch bureaucracy has a constitutional life of its own beyond the President’s authority. That is, that the “interagency” runs America without the tiresome need for elections. But under the Constitution, the State Department is a mechanism to execute the President’s authority – not a check upon it.

Who supports it?

There are 232 Democrats in the House. This bill is sponsored by 220 of them and no Republicans. It was introduced in April 2019. But now, with a pandemic raging, the House Democrats spun into action! On March 5, the bill was discharged from the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Homeland Security Committees. The Judiciary Committee approved the bill. Now, off to a vote in the House!

Is it big news?

Of course, this is not headline news. It is just another day in ClownWorld America. Our apathy about our government’s misdeeds is their power. But it need not be like this. See ideas about ways to reform America!

The man who predicted 9/11 also predicted COVID-19

In his 1994 novel Debt of Honor , Tom Clancy described how a loaded civilian jetliner could become a powerful weapon – crashing down to destroy a giant building. In his 1996 novel Executive Orders , he describes how a president responds to early signs of a massive epidemic – a highly infectious form of Ebola. This is far worse than COVID-19, but illustrates a national application of the policies China used to contain the COVID-19 to Hubei Province.

“Therefore containment is the only option,” General Pickett went on.

“How do you contain a whole country?” said Cliff Rutledge, Assistant Secretary of State for Policy.

“That’s the problem we face,” President Ryan said. “The only way to contain the epidemic is to shut down all places of assembly – theaters, shopping malls, sports stadia, business offices, everything – and interstate travel. To the best of our information, at least 30 states are so far untouched by this disease. We would do well to keep it that way. We can accomplish that by preventing all interstate travel until such time as we have a handle on the severity of the disease we are facing, and then we can come up with less severe countermeasures.”

“Mr Presdient, that’s unconstitutional,” Pat Martin (representing DoJ) sid at once. Travel is a constitutionally protect right. … {But} Mr. President, I do not see that we have much of a choice here. …The Constitution is not a suicide pact.” …

“Thank you” Ryan said, checking his watch. “I am calling the issue on the table.”

Defense, Treasury, Justice, and Commerce voted aye. All the rest voted no. Ryan looked at them for a long few seconds. “The ayes have it,” the President said coldly. …This has absolute nad unconditional priority over any other matter.”