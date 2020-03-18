The key to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic

Summary: Here is an update with some important information about the pandemic lost in the news amidst the tsunami of trivia. The most important subject is at the end: what went wrong and how to fix it. These are not the answers you get elsewhere.
Global leadership MIA
Why has the US not lead the way in funding WHO’s global programs? How pitiful that WHO has had to spend so much effort to raise funds during a pandemic. Here are the largest donors to WHO’s COVID-19 response fund, in thousands as of March 18. Be proud, America – we’re no longer a global leader. So far they have received $153 million, with pledges for another $95 million. You can donate here.
$27’000 – Germany
$20’000 – China
$10’000 – UN Central Emergency Response Fund
$09’500 – Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
$07’287 – United States
$05’000 – Azerbaijan
Here are the 19 top national contributors to WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE), which gives WHO the resources to respond immediately to disease outbreaks and humanitarian crises with health consequences. The US is not on the list.
We should ask how much WHO needs and mobilize the developed nations to the money ASAP.
Useful information from WHO
News from the March 16 WHO press briefing.
Good news! “There are a number of clinical trials that are currently underway. In fact, it’s more than 200 clinical trials. It may be even more than 300 at the last count.”
Experts have said that treatments for COVID-19 are likely to be available in quantity long before a vaccine (which might take a year or more). Expect a flood of excitedly optimistic press releases; be skeptical because history suggests that most will prove to be failures. That is how research goes. But we only need one or two successes.
A warning! “We’ve consistently said that travel measures, particularly draconian travel measures, are only part of a comprehensive strategy. Countries that rely {primarily} on travel measures as a way of blocking the virus are just not going to succeed. …These are an attempt to try and slow down the spread of the virus. But they have no impact within the zones that are locked down. …So what can deal with infection within a given zone and then what can slow down infection spreading between zones are different types of measures. Relying purely on static travel measures {will} have an impact but {not enough} without the implementation of comprehensive approaches.”
WHO reminds us that since January they have recommended a “whole government” and “whole people” response to COVID-19. That is what worked for the nations in East Asia. It can work for us as well. Let’s push our governments to implement it ASAP.
The big question: what caused the screw-up
I have asked some smart people what caused the Federal government’s fantastically poor response to COVID-19. It should have been easy. Plagues are age-old events – with a well-known playbook. The mobilization required is similar to that of wars, something we are good and practiced at. And most importantly, WHO gave us two month’s warning – and China showed how to win.
Everybody gave the same answer, which points to an important response that we can take as individuals – now and in the next few years. Leadership is everything in a crisis. No matter how skilled the group of experts and officials, without strong leadership under pressure they tend to mill around like sheep. That has been the missing element in the US.
Even conservatives have admitted that Trump’s actions have been horrifically bad, and remain incompetent today. Many attribute this to incompetence, but I suspect that is an inadequate explanation. My guess (guess) is that he is old and no longer fully competent to function under severe pressure. Perhaps it is time for the VP and Cabinet to trigger the 25th amendment and have Pence take over. It will not happen without strong pressure from the public. More broadly, I doubt that the Federal government – both executive and Congress – will not mobilize unless we demand that they do. Contact your Congresspeople today and demand the level of mobilization that WHO recommended in January.
The American public is acting on their own, as individuals, communities, and organizations (both public and private). We are displaying the strong social cohesion and responsiveness that have always been our greatest strengths. But we need action from the Federal government to mobilize our resources. To produce the equipment needed to fight COVID-19, to support the economy, to maintain defenses both at the borders and internally, and keep the nation running under crisis conditions. Without that, we will continue on the fast track to disaster.
Two notes for the future
There is another lesson for us, as all the leading presidential candidates are elderly. What is wrong with us? Corporations do not (except when broken) appoint CEO’s in their 70s. This is not rational behavior. We can do better. That is something to ponder after this is over.
One last thought for you. The East Asian societies have long said that in the eternal contest between order and liberty, the West has gone too far towards the latter while they have found a better balance. So far the responses to COVID-19 suggest that they might be right. Let’s prove them wrong.
It’s easy to follow the COVID-19 story
The World Health Organization provides daily information, from highly technical information to news for the general public. These are the best sources of information.
- There is their daily situation report, with detailed numbers.
- The Director-General of WHO gives frequent briefings, which are quite insightful.
- Their daily press briefings have more information. An audio goes up quickly afterwards. A transcript is posted the next day.
Also, see the wealth of information at the CDC website, especially their situation reports.
See all my posts about the pandemic.
For More Information
8 thoughts on “The key to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic”
Youre really out of touch, and making things worse
Bay shore,
Can you provide a rational response, stating to what you are referring and why you disagree. The first half is straight from WHO.
Otherwise all I can say is “thank you for sharing.”
What’s more likely, that these countries lock down for the years needed to flatten the curve or they engage in some short term draconian measures and health theater before going back to work?
The attraction to totalitarian payback for frivolity is evident.
However the solution is going to be more brutal: businesses and populations will sacrifice the vulnerable populations after an acceptable interlude and at an acceptable rate in order to get the economy going again.
Eric,
I can’t make heads or tails of what you are attempting to say.
Larry,
The following is by far the best on the CV situation that has been produced. You should be aware of it.
I highly recommend your attention.
https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-act-today-or-people-will-die-f4d3d9cd99ca
Kindly,
Chauncey Bell
Chauncey,
I disagree. The useful core of that comes from WHO and CDC reports, which I and others have reported since January. His garbled version of their analysis and recommendations adds nothing.
The rest is irrelevant. Most afflicted western states are already deeply into social distancing, with public and private institutions shutting down.
He ignores all the current challenges, most of which are central government responsibilities – supply chain management, economic stabilization, maintenance of key services, etc.
Perhaps most important, as WHO has earned from the start, is that COVID19 is penetrating the less developed nations. The result could be ugly, and the developed nations should be mobilizing to help.
All of this is discussed in today’s post.
The result in the less developed nations depend on what the mortality rate is for COVID-19. We don’t really know the overall total only the numbers based on confirmed cases.
Age seems to play a big role which is a positive factor in much of Asian and Africa. The elderly being the vulnerable. There are few of them in that part of the world. Let’s not forget that the common flu kills ca 290,000 to 650,000 people per year. The flu killed ca 80,000 Americans in 2017.
https://www.statnews.com/2018/09/26/cdc-us-flu-deaths-winter/
I would not be surprised that the US will have several 100,000 flu patients in hospitals each year. COVID-19 can overload the capacity to treat patients which probably is the major reason for the death rate in Italy beside age.
Also the UK government’s position of herd immunity has merits. It looks like there are some major disagreements among the scientists about the severity of the problem and the solutions. Something which future research will shed some light on.
surprised this turned into a bash Trump event. If China had been honest…closed it’s borders to protect the world this could have been averted. They were dishonest…they were allowing travel in and out in the thousands during what they already knew was a big problem So take your article and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. The President of the United States assessed this from the get go…it shouldn’t have been that big a deal. However, due to the cowardice of most Americans and their lack of responsibility to follow even the simplest instructions it turned into a full scale panic. All Trump is guilty of is underestimating not only the intelligence of the average American but also their cowardice. This is not the nation founded by the Founding Fathers anymore…it’s a nation who should’ve quarantined all of the vulnerable and one about it’s business…..the threat to healthy individuals at the time was very low…the survivability and recovery was very high. BUT, since Americans are now such puny cowards they run to the doctor with the slightest sniffle afraid they’re going to die, thus overwhelming the health system and depriving it from people who really need it. Yes, some might die…but you know what…people die…and the numbers of deaths in comparison with the population did not warrant this nation wide panic and shutdown. The illness is real, the threat to life low. It’s chaos and bullshit for the most part.