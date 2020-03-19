Why do we like elderly presidents?

Summary: Our actions show us who we are. Look at our choices in Campaign 2020 to see our weakness, and how we can again become strong.

First, there was Reagan. He had Alzheimer’s in 1984. We did not know that, but he was obviously in bad shape. But we elected him anyway

The Democrats are no better. Their two presidents in 2016 were Hillary and Sanders, both too old to be CEOs of major public corporations. Ditto Trump. Millions voted for them anyway. Especially despite the many indications of Hillary’s poor health (details here). Weirdly, all offered statements by their doctors as evidence. You cannot become a private in the Army without their doctor’s evaluation of you, but you can become president with a note from your mother doctor. Obama’s doctor explained why that’s absurd, using the note from Trump’s doctor as an example.

Now both parties are doing it again, with election ballots filled with Sanders, Warren, Biden, and Trump. Just like Hillary in 2016, Biden gives evidence of some incapacity. As for Trump, even conservatives admit that his actions have been horrifically bad, and remain incompetent today. See this post about his actions and inaction (especially the articles in The American Conservative and the National Review editorial). Also see these WaPo articles about contradictory and often bizarre statement s by Trump’s: here and here. He is 73 years old, and might be folding under the immense pressure.

We have little knowledge of the political and mental health of these people. Yet we are voting to give them immense power.

Why do we get these people on the ballot? Because they are brand names, and we vote for people like we pick breakfast cereals. I discussed this in We need leaders. We elect figureheads. Here’s why.

This behavior is appreciated by our ruling elites because it makes us easy to rule. It also justifies their belief in our unfitness for self-rule. As does our gullibility (see the Big List of Lies in Our leaders so often lie, but we still believe them).

There is no solution so long as we treat elections the same way we do menus in a restaurant. We are citizens, the crew of the Republic – no passengers on the cruise ship America. The action takes place in the kitchen, before the primaries. There we will find the political machinery bequeathed to us by the Founders, powerful and awaiting only our effort to put it in motion.

For more information

Books about President Reagan

By Ron Reagan.

From The Guardian: “In this book, Ron Reagan describes his growing sense of alarm over his father’s mental condition, beginning as early as three years into his first term. He recalls the presidential debate with Walter Mondale on 7 October 1984. ‘My heart sank as he floundered his way through his responses, fumbling with his notes, uncharacteristically lost for words. He looked tired and bewildered,’ Ron Reagan writes.” Experts agree about the president’s behavior during that debate. About the book, from the publisher …

“February 6, 2011, is the one-hundredth anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s birth. To mark the occasion, Ron Reagan has written My Father at 100, an intimate look at the life of his father-one of the most popular presidents in American history-told from the perspective of someone who knew Ronald Reagan better than any adviser, friend, or colleague. As he grew up under his father’s watchful gaze, he observed the very qualities that made the future president a powerful leader. Yet for all of their shared experiences of horseback rides and touch football games, there was much that Ron never knew about his father’s past, and in My Father at 100, he sets out to understand this beloved, if often enigmatic, figure who turned his early tribulations into a stunning political career.

“Since his death in 2004, President Reagan has been a galvanizing force that personifies the values of an older America and represents an important era in national history. Ron Reagan traces the sources of these values in his father’s early years and offers a heartfelt portrait of a man and his country-and his personal memories of the president he knew as ‘Dad.'”