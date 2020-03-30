China restarts after COVID-19. New lessons to ignore!

Summary: While COVID-19 spreads across American, many scream for a third month that China lies about its numbers. Meanwhile, China begins restarting its society. Our pride prevented us from learning from China’s successful fight against COVID-19. Will we learn from China’s restart? Success or failure, either will provide lessons.

China is a poor nation that was the first to encounter COVID-19. By now the evidence is overwhelming that they defeated it by roughly February 1. As the epidemic burns across America, with more cases than in China, many (most?) America react by screaming WE’RE NUMBER ONE. CHINA CAN’T DO BETTER THAN US. THEIR NUMBERS MUST BE LIES! We are too rich and too powerful to learn from East Asian nations (this is also the guiding principle of our health care system, defeated by challenges managed by other peer nations).

While we lurch into the future with our eyes closed, China takes the next step in fighting COVID-19: restarting its economy after the lock-downs. They are following WHO’s advice: restart society when the epidemic recedes to the point at which testing and contact tracing can suppress new cases. America probably won’t learn from this, either.

By Dennis Normile in Science, 29 March 2020.

“Life is almost back to normal in much of China. Shops, restaurants, bars, and offices are open for business. Manufacturing activity is picking up. Traffic once again jams the highways of major cities. Three-quarters of China’s workforce was back on the job as of 24 March, according to one company’s estimate. Wuhan, where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, is lagging, as is the rest of Hubei province – but even there, the lockdown is set to lift 8 April.

“China has done what few believed was possible: Bring a blazing epidemic of a respiratory virus to a virtual standstill. On 18 March, the country reported zero locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time. Since then, only six of such infections have been reported, only one of them in Wuhan. Now, the key question is: Can China keep it that way?

“Public health officials worldwide are watching closely. “China is addressing an issue every country and location in the world will eventually face: how to normalize and restore societal activities, while at the same time minimizing disease-related dangers from the outbreak,” says epidemiologist Keiji Fukuda of the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

“‘I believe that there are few local cases,’ says HKU epidemiologist Ben Cowling. But with most of the population still susceptible to infection, fresh outbreaks remain a constant danger. ‘How to balance getting back to work and a normal state versus maintaining the current status [of few new cases] is certainly critical,’ says Ding Sheng, director of the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute and dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Tsinghua University.

“Officials are relaxing restrictions very slowly and methodically, Ding says. Many restaurants at first reopened with shortened hours and for a limited number of customers; now, doors are open to all. Primary and secondary schools in several provinces have reopened, but only in communities free of the disease, and schools must check students’ temperatures and watch for symptoms. Universities, where students from around the country mix, remain closed, with classes taught online. Events that draw crowds are still banned or discouraged. Live music venues and gyms in many cities remain closed. There are temperature checks at subway entrances and factory gates.

“A number of local governments had allowed cinemas to reopen, but last week the national government decided it was too early and closed all theaters for the time being. And habits developed during the epidemic persist. Face masks are ubiquitous. People keep their distance in public and at work. Millions continue to work from home.

“To guard against flare-ups, investigators trace and quarantine close contacts of every newly confirmed COVID-19 case, including those who may be asymptomatic, Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), told the communist party newspaper China Daily earlier this week. In another precaution, everyone visiting fever clinics in Beijing and other major cities is now tested for the virus. And many provinces check the health status of migrant workers and others crossing their borders. “Any new transmission will be identified quickly and controlled swiftly,” Ding says.

“Friday’s travel ban …addresses the other main risk: reintroduction of the virus from the rest of the world. More than 500 cases have been confirmed in incoming air passengers since 18 March. …Flights into China have been severely curtailed. Chinese citizens who arrive undergo strict screening en route and upon arrival and go into quarantine for 2 weeks. …

“The Chinese strategy is aimed at buying time until a vaccine or drugs are available, says George Gao, director of the China CDC. …”

We too could have contained COVID-19

In his 1994 novel Debt of Honor , Tom Clancy described how a loaded civilian jetliner could become a powerful weapon – crashing down to destroy a giant building. In his 1996 novel Executive Orders , he described how a president responds to early signs of a massive epidemic – a highly infectious form of Ebola.

This is far worse than COVID-19, but is the core policy China used to contain the COVID-19 to Hubei Province. Forner Federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy explains that Trump has the power to do this. He could have done this in late February or early March and probably prevented this massive and growing epidemic.

“Therefore containment is the only option,” General Pickett went on.

“How do you contain a whole country?” said Cliff Rutledge, Assistant Secretary of State for Policy.

“That’s the problem we face,” President Ryan said. “The only way to contain the epidemic is to shut down all places of assembly – theaters, shopping malls, sports stadia, business offices, everything – and interstate travel. To the best of our information, at least 30 states are so far untouched by this disease. We would do well to keep it that way. We can accomplish that by preventing all interstate travel until such time as we have a handle on the severity of the disease we are facing, and then we can come up with less severe countermeasures.”

“Mr Presdient, that’s unconstitutional,” Pat Martin (representing DoJ) sid at once. Travel is a constitutionally protect right. … {But} Mr. President, I do not see that we have much of a choice here. …The Constitution is not a suicide pact.” …

“Thank you” Ryan said, checking his watch. “I am calling the issue on the table.”

Defense, Treasury, Justice, and Commerce voted aye. All the rest voted no. Ryan looked at them for a long few seconds. “The ayes have it,” the President said coldly. …This has absolute and unconditional priority over any other matter.”

A reminder of the key fact

Epidemics, depressions, and wars are natural aspects of life. If we become weak, one of these ills eventually will destroy our society. For America to survive, each of us must stay connected and committed to our communities and nation. As the Director-General of WHO has said since the beginning, we can survive this well if we support each other. We have the resources. We need only the standard virtues of compassion and courage plus some wit and willpower.

