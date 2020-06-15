A new beginning for America and this website

Summary: The press tell us a series of exciting stories, but does little to pull these threads together to see the full picture. Here’s my version, dark and grim.
Wave good-bye. He believes that we no longer deserve it.
First, there was the Satanic Ritual Abuse hysteria of the late 1980s and 1990s that sent many Americans to jail with the same logic as the Salem Witch Trials (and made Janet Reno America’s attorney general).
Then there was the Y2K hysteria, sharing many of the features of a moral panic.
There was the “rape culture” hysteria (more here), followed by the MeToo hysteria – since we must believe the woman (despite the many false accusations) unless the accused is a prominent Democrat (even if he is a rapist).
There was RussiaGate hysteria, known to the FBI from the beginning as both fraudulent and politically-motivated (and perhaps in part a Russian attack on Trump).
Then there was COVID-19, (in which the best-prepared nation became one of the worst affected), also sharing many of the features of a moral panic.
The latest is the Black Live Movement. They are not protesting the daily flood of Black and White blood shed by the mind-blowingly high rates of crime by African-Americans, fueled by the collapse of our inner cities since the 1960s. Much of their family structure has burned away. Their broken schools are among the results (for an example, see this video, the transcript, and more evidence here). Scores of studies (examples) show that there is little or no racial component to police violence. Also, African Americans are employed as police proportionate to their population (national data, by city) – and that the Democrats are screaming racism about police brutality largely in cities they have run for years or generations. Meanwhile, the police are both violent and corrupt, the criminal justice system is an evil joke, and our prisons are often nightmarish. Fixing these things does nothing for any faction of our elites. But getting us marching like drones in the streets yelling about racism burns off energy that might power reforms.
All of these panics richly displayed two trends that dominate the news. First, the growing dysfunctionality of America’s vital institutions. Government agencies (DoD, the FDA, the CDC), corporations, cities, professions (e.g., journalism), charities (e.g., the Boy Scouts) – they are falling like dominoes. Some have turned outright parasitic, such as Defense, health care, and the legal system. Each day fewer social processes work well in Americal; the daily headlines reveal new kinds of chaos and madness.
Second, there is the growing instability of our thinking – revealed as these panics increase in frequency and magnitude. We have become weak and easily manipulated, like sheep. With little effort, we can be driven into irrational and emotional stampedes – which fade away leaving few traces behind. This is one of the reasons our elites look at us with contempt.
These trends made America into ClownWorld, unable to cope with our proliferating problems – or even clearly see them.
“When logic and proportion
Have fallen sloppy dead
And the White Knight is talking backwards
And the Red Queen’s off with her head …”
— Lyrics from “White Rabbit” sung by Jefferson Airplane (1967).
While the news overflows with exciting stories about these things, there is little analysis of how they fit together. We see the trees, not the forest. These are not isolated phenomena but part of a larger process: the fall of the American Republic. Since 2003, four thousand posts here have documented this and predicted the likely result.
As America dies, we adapt
Slowly awareness of this, the defeat of Founder’s hopes, grows. Every society experiences defeat in its own way.
“But the varieties of response within vanquished nations – whether psychological, cultural, or political – conform to a recognizable set of patterns or archetypes that recut across time and national boundaries. A state of unreality – of dreamland – is invariably the first of these. … In the wake of German’s defeat in WWI, Ernest Troeltsch coined the term dreamland for this phenomenon, in which all the blame is transferred to the {bad guys in the old regime} and the {people} feels cathartically cleansed, freed of any responsibility or guilt.”
— From the Introduction to Wolfgang Schievelbusch’s The Culture of Defeat: On National Trauma, Mourning, and Recovery (2003).
This is America today. Everybody blames the others for our problems, inventing comforting and often elaborate fantasies as explanations. Democrats blame Republicans and vice versa. Blacks blame white supremacy and police racism for their problems, not their horrific rate of criminality, high rate of broken families, and widespread disdain for education. Comfortable suburbanites turn a blind eye to their inner cities, with their often Third World-like conditions. Many on the Left and Right passively dream of the violence to come, when they Arise and Smite Their Oppressors (so much more fun than tiresomely working the political machinery bequeathed us by the Founders).
The most bizarre example is our contempt for the officials we elect. Each political tribe clearly sees the corruption and recklessness of the other party. A broad majority looks at the ballot – which often lists weirdos like Hillary Clinton, Trump, and Biden – as if it was drawn up on Mars, not by political machinery we are too lazy to operate.
People dream of magic laws that will fix the government. Others dream of redrawing lines on the maps, as if new nations can be created from America with pens. Some dream of world governments, others of America fragmenting into happy villages.
We refuse to see that the common element in our bewildering and multiplying array of social, economic, and political problems is that they all involve Americans. We flee from self-responsibility like vampires from sunlight. The bottom line: we are no longer willing to bear the burden of self-government – which is why our institutions, public and private, are dying.
A new phase for America
This is not the End Times. We have entered the transitional phase between the America-That-Once-Was and the coming new regime that will restore stability. While revival is an inherent possibility in every soul and every society, at some point it becomes unlikely. At some point in these times future historians will draw a line and say this was the day America died. But we are not ready to see this (hence the fantasies).
In the coming years powerful groups, led by strong leaders, will arise and contend for mastery over America. Our decay into tribalism will make this easy, as a nation of citizens become one of followers. People who believe what they are told. People who do what they are told. That is the key element in the list panics which open this essay, as it is in our security theater performances in airports. They are, in effect, training exercises for new Americans. Like troops taught to march on the parade ground so that they can fight on the battlefield.
The course of this transitional period is unknowable. We should bet that our new rulers will rule in their own interest, not ours. But we will have the right to whine.
The Founders looked to the Roman Republic as their model for America. How fitting that our decay resembles that of the Roman Republic. Let’s hope that our transition will briefer and less violent than theirs. And remember that Rome grew in power and wealth for two centuries after the Republic fell.
A new phase for this website
This post concludes a series that began on July 4, 2006: Forecast: Death of the American Constitution. Like so many others, since then I have described the slow decay of America. Reading such stories is a popular form of entertainment for America’s Outer Party (college-educated middle class). I had hoped to act as a dime-store Thomas Paine or Samuel Adams, helping to arouse Americans to begin the great work of reform. I now think that is a hopeless endeavor. We have the power, but not the will to use it.
So what remains to do? We can watch the circus, enjoying it with gallows humor. We can watch the circus, looking for indications about the new America that lies ahead. And perhaps the unlikely will happen and the horse will learn to sing.
Contest
I will send a copy of Rome’s Last Citizen (see below) to those who post the best comments to this series of posts. I have ten copies. Only one book per winner. Decisions are purely subjective by the judges, based on the originality and quality of insights, plus supporting facts and analysis, of the comment.
For More Information
Ideas! See my recommended books and films at Amazon. For something different, see “The Swallow – a story of the WWII Night Witches.”
I highly recommend Martin van Creveld’s new book, Seeing into the Future: A Short History of Prediction. “From the ancients watching the flight of birds to the murky activities of Google and Facebook today, Seeing into the Future provides vital insight into the past, present, and – of course – future of prediction.” Our media overflow with predictions. This will help you sort the useful ones from the chaff, and so better see our futures.
For more information about this vital issue see my posts about fear, about the Constitution, and especially these posts …
See the past to foresee our future
The Founders looked to the Roman Republic for ideas and inspiration. In this time of peril, we too can do so. See two books about the people who were the poles of the forces that could have saved the Republic, but instead destroyed it.
Caesar – a biography by Christian Meier.,
Rome’s Last Citizen by Rob Goodman and Jimmy Soni – The life and legacy of Cato, the mortal enemy of Caesar.
4 thoughts on “A new beginning for America and this website”
Amen.
Obviously this isn’t working.
Sorry, I can’t say I have anything to earn the prize, I am more concerned with spreading the Gospel. :)
Thanks for pulling the scales from my eyes.
I do not know how it will turn out. What I do see is many cultural similarities with pre-Revolution France. De Tocqueville gives a very striking account of them.
You have the very unusual phenomenon where writers and intellectuals become major players. In France it was the Economists. In the US its the universities’ liberal arts faculties.
In the same way, people with zero experience of government, business or administration are making prescriptions for policy, and these seem to go direct into policy without passing Go. As for instance in the movement to defund the police. Or the diversity mania.
The elite are in the same way distant from the mass of the population and unaware of them. You had in France a liberal and reforming aristocracy, who lived completely separate lives, encouraging the Third Estate to radical revolt, while having no idea what they were unleashing.
They were, like mainstream America today, so confident that everything would stay more or less under control that any possibility of an upheaval never entered their minds. They were like people on a stable flat bottomed boat who load it up, see it doesn’t capsize, and assume nothing they do can capsize. But when it goes too far, its over and upside down in a flash.
When I say distant, Larry criticized some time back a post in which I said this. What I mean is, its the difference between never having to think about shopping, or standing in line anywhere, or watching your back as you walk to the store, or paying the rent, or getting fired, and living from paycheck to paycheck. I still think its true, they are not living in the same country. And their economic fortunes over the last 30 years have diverged dramatically.
There is, among the elite, a similar loss of faith in the idea of the nation. This then filters through the mass of the population, and via the universities liberal arts departments becomes a sort of conventional wisdom. This is enormously dangerous, as it creates a national readiness to an overthrow of the central institutions.
We may have a similar erosion of the institutions of society, including local government, where the forms remain but the function is bypassed. I am not as sure of this as of the others. Does local government still fully function as it used to 30-40 years ago? In France, the offices remained, but they were increasingly bypassed by new centralized ones. We do have something striking in America, the gradual extinction of civic associations which Larry has referred to.
We have a fiscal crisis caused by war and government borrowing. The consequences of the debt binge are huge, in contributing to the boom in financial centers and the relative decline of the rest of the economy.
De Tocqueville also remarks a kind of fragmentation in social life. The aristocracy, having lost their role in government, then became a sort of caste, retaining the privileges but with no engagement in everyday life with the Third Estate. In our own case, the mania for multiculturalism and identity politics may be analogous.
Another striking similarity is in taxation. In France, the aristocracy having retreated or been driven by the Crown into the status of a caste with no handle on the levers of power, retained exemption from most taxes, which bore more and more heavily on the less well off. So you had islands in the population whose main relation to each other was resentment. They never had occasion or need to work together for the common good.
The nation had become, culturally, a sort of tinderbox, waiting for a spark to set it off. The spark was the bad harvests and the financial crisis, when borrowing could no longer continue. A sort of Minsky moment, with 18c characteristics.
I am unwilling to forecast, having learned by experience how bad I am at it. It may just drift on or go back to stability. Or the radical upheaval, if there is one, may result in left or right authoritarianism. But I do find the cultural and social similarities very striking. Not least the lack of any real misgivings about where this may all be going.
The French were similarly confident, and then one day suddenly and out of the blue there was the Terror, and the scaffold for the monarchy. Is something like that possible here?
Good evening Sir/Madam,
We live in very strange, dare I say stangulating times!
I hope to counter this in my own small way in the coming weeks by starting a web-site to be used as an education resource for schools in Australia (maybe US. also).
Here I have included a brief-ish outline of same.
ClimateNews1491.com.au
Who we are
There was a time in the distant past, when the entire continent of Europe was knowing and believing of this one critical point of “self-awareness” … *
The entire continent of Europe meaning from: the deep north of Stockholm/Oslo/Helsinki; to the far south of Rome/Athens/Gibraltar. And from the far west of Madrid/Lisbon/London; to the far east of Moscow/Minsk/Constantinople. (Ankara, formerly known as Constantinople.)
The world on which we live is flat; and the (flat) world is itself revolved around by The Sun!!
Both these self-awareness “touch-stones” are of course today the subject of a widely held view that is 180 degrees opposed to those two above.
This complete revision of views was of course considerably facilitated by; Columbus, Copernicus, and Galileo. Christopher Columbus, Nicolas Copernicus and Galileo Galilei, were men of vision who weren’t blinded by an artificial &/or an imaginary consensus! (This may sound familiar?)
Although such changes may have happened without these three men 50/100/200 years later, the fact is these changes happened when they did because of these three gifted men, and to them many of us will be forever grateful.
Columbus did discover the Americas in 1492, and hence the naming of this site includes the year preceding this momentous event!
So to, in late 2020 – after over 60 years ** of constant repetition by most of; Academia, Governments, Media and Hollywood – the critical point of “self-awareness” is this …
The world is being over-run by the pollution of plastics *** and by the trace element of Carbon Di-Oxide (often lazily referred to as Carbon) – the latter leading to irreversible warming and inevitable climate self-destruction.
Just as the majority view was errant in that much earlier time period, so too is the majority view (esp. re. CO2) errant in the modern day!!
: Those people who have an unhealthy obsession with “Political Correctness” may question the key point of reference being Europe? Perhaps a fair point. However, seeing as both; the entire Age of Enlightenment, and, the entire Industrial Revolution have by all metrics been started in Europe, this reference point is clearly beyond reproach.
** : Climate disruption was first on the public record in 1958 as global warming, then in the early 70’s as global cooling, then in the 80’s & 90’s as global warming, then for the most part of last two decades as climate change. The first two changes (from warming to cooling, then back again) came about due to temperature updates invalidating the prior view, the most recent change came about due to the warming hiatus that appeared after 1998 to approximately 2016.
*** : Yes it is of immense concern to the contributors to this site that pollution of plastics is a severe threat to the entire planet – it is a totally separate issue to that of CO2 – and one which will be concentrated on in far more detail in the coming 12-24 months.
Kind regards, Lindsay Phillips, Qld., Aust.
The other observation to make is that when democracies fall to authoritarianism, its usually because the elite invite the outsider into government thinking that the institutions will restrain him and his movement.
The question for America might be whether the current fragmentation and hostility can coalesce into something that is a recognizable movement, probably outside the two political parties, perhaps taking one of them over and remaking it, but radically. Far more radically than, for instance, Roosevelt did the Democrats.