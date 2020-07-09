We giggle while America burns.

Summary: News in the last years of the Second Republic (founded on the Constitution) is entertainment, as we watch the bolts pop out of our social structure. Best of all, hear the applause by people who believe that the Republic is invincible (even if we wash away its foundations) or that whatever replaces it will be wonderful. We have become a faith-based society, trusting in we-know-not-what.

My Twitter and my Facebook feeds provide a stream of news documenting the slow collapse of America. It is a journey, with exciting new developments every day. You will see articles like this.

The Deep State & Democrats ally to attack Trump and spark a Cold War

Journalist Gareth Porter explains how the Pentagon failed to sell Afghan government’s bunk ‘Bountygate’ story to US intelligence agencies. But the story was too politically useful to die: “How the Pentagon failed to sell Afghan government’s bunk ‘Bountygate’ story to US intelligence agencies.”

“Another New York Times Russiagate bombshell turns out to be a dud, as dodgy stories spun out by Afghan intelligence and exploited by the Pentagon ultimately failed to convince US intelligence agencies.”

After 4 years of fake RussiaGate stories trying to wreck Trump, after decades of lies by “anonymous“ govt officials manipulating us, despite the total lack of evidence, and denials by key participants – still 60% of Americans believe the story: “Most Americans believe Russia targeted U.S. soldiers, want sanctions in response.”

“A majority of Americans believe that Russia paid the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan last year amid negotiations to end the war, and more than half want to respond with new economic sanctions against Moscow, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.”

At some point we must ask if a people so gullible and unwilling to learn from experience are capable of self-government. We can change, if we have to the will to do so. See the Big List of Lies (a very partial list) at Our leaders so often lie, but we still believe them.

Democracy is obsolete.

Another bolt in the structure of the US is removed, this time by our black-robed supreme legislators who reinterpret the words in our laws to meet their values – as often with ideologues, without consideration of the consequences. Their insights let them reinterpret texts that were considered clear for a century, because law.

Last month I wrote Our black-robed supreme legislature strikes again. Today the New York Times exults that “Landmark Supreme Court Ruling Affirms Native American Rights in Oklahoma.”

“A 5-4 decision declaring that much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation could reshape criminal justice in the area by preventing state authorities from prosecuting Native Americans.”

The NY State AG proposes to strip an elected official – the mayor – of control over the NYPD, giving it to an unelected board that can be stacked with activists: “New York State AG’s New Plan Would Strip NYPD Control from Mayor de Blasio.” These people will wreck NYC if they have their way, as they have so many other cities in the Northeast.

Using proven tools to reshape America!

“The Media’s War on Words” – The headline (probably not by the author, David Harsanyi), is wrong. These rules the Left creates and enforces of allowed language are intended to shape our thinking. It is Newspeak, exactly as described in Orwell’s 1984 . Mock it if you like, but it works.

Money is more powerful than words. So the Mellon Foundation focuses its funding on Leftist activism: “The Mellon Foundation Announces Transformation of its Strategic Direction and New Focus on Social Justice.” As the old Russian adage says, “millionaires’ money will be used to weave the ropes that hang them.” That saying has a long and interesting history, described here by the great Quote Investigator.

Watch America change.

Bio of a rising star in the professional elite class that runs America – pulling strings behind the scenes, well-paid and with no accountability to the public: “Michele Flournoy: Queen Of The Blob” by Kelley Beaucar Vlahos – “This how the elite, Ivy League-educated technocrats profit while the nation’s real interests take a back seat.”

Today’s totalitarian advocacy from an actress who played the role of Eliza in “Hamilton” on Broadway:

Cancel culture: If you are “cancelled” but do not wish to be, you must WORK to EARN back people’s respect by owning up to the thing that cancelled you in the first place, LISTENING to others, EDUCATING yourself, and ADVOCATING on behalf of the people that you have offended/harmed — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 8, 2020

”Like Saturn, revolutions eat their children.” A good leftist running Kindness Yoga (160 employees) closes after an Instagram campaign accuses it of racism etc. The owner apologizes for his insufficient radicalism. The Colorado Sun is puzzled: “Kindness Yoga called out.” – “Nine studios close after Instagram campaign exposes rift over race. …But some teachers wonder how closing down helps Denver’s yoga community make progress.”

Today’s essential reading: members of Princeton’s faculty demand radical changes – such as distributing power along racial line, make adherence to leftist dogma mandatory (punishing violations), and ending academic freedom. See the letter! This article has excerpts and a brief analysis.

NBC News boldly makes racism a core hiring policy. Next up: how to report the news along purely Leftist lines! Ben Smith of the NYT reports about a new memo by Cesar Conde, chairman of NBC News. He will make “50% of our News organization employees be women and 50% of our total workforce be people of color.” Tough luck for white and Asian men.

No lives matter to activists.

Sexism in Germany.

Let’s look overseas. In Germany Twitter loves hate speech: “Which gloves would you wear to murder your wife?”

Also note their version of democracy. You will vote the right way! “Your #ballot is invalid if you choose one person twice or two female applicants.” Since there is only one male applicant and two women, you must pick the man or your vote is invalid.

Just kidding! I reversed the genders in those texts. So their sexism is OK.

Tomorrow is another day!

Tomorrow will bring forth a new crop of articles about the decay of America. Perhaps someday these stories will spark fear or anger in Americans, spurring us to action. Then a better future will become possible.

Contest

I will send a copy of Rome’s Last Citizen (see below) to those who post the best comments to this series of posts. I have ten copies. Only one book per winner. Decisions are purely subjective by the judges, based on the originality and quality of insights, plus supporting facts and analysis, of the comment.

A copy also goes to whoever suggests a new masthead for this website. “Helping to reignite the spirit of a nation grown cold” shows a hopeful spirit I no longer have.

For More Information

Ideas! See my recommended books and films at Amazon. For something different, see “The Swallow – a story of the WWII Night Witches.”

I highly recommend Martin van Creveld’s new book, Seeing into the Future: A Short History of Prediction . “From the ancients watching the flight of birds to the murky activities of Google and Facebook today, Seeing into the Future provides vital insight into the past, present, and – of course – future of prediction.” Our media overflow with predictions. This will help you sort the useful ones from the chaff, and so better see our futures.

