The Left sweeps across America like a tsunami, or Rommel did France

Here is a brief explanation of why 2020 has brought historic changes and a description of their nature. Shorter version: how and why the Left is winning, sweeping across America like Rommel did France in 1940. Perhaps like the incoming tide.
There are decades where nothing happens. There are weeks where decades happen.
— Paraphrase of a sentence from Marx’s letter to Engels, 9 April 1863.
2020 has seen the arrival of things I have long predicted. It seemed unnecessary and pointless to do more than document these events, which I have done daily on Facebook and Twitter. The comments to these and off-line conversations have shown my belief to be false. This should not have surprised me. Most of my successful predictions have been regarded as daft even as they were coming true.
So this post gives a summary of our situation, which further posts will develop in detail. What you will not get are forecasts. We have sailed off my map. Every week’s news surprises me.
Why the Left is winning
“Give me the child for the first seven years and I will give you the man.”
– True if exaggerated (7 is probably too young). About the Jesuits, attributed to Voltaire.
Beginning in roughly 1970, the Left and Right adopted opposite long-term strategies.
The Right planned wisely, using their wealth and power to build a political machine – gaining the power to reverse much of the New Deal. They cut taxes for the rich, slashed regulations (e.g., regulating labor, the environment, anti-trust), attacked unions, expanded corporate subsidies (extending patents and copyrights, more defense spending, etc.). This looked brilliant for a while, as short-term plans often do. Even the side-effects were often beneficial. They sent the Federal deficit skyrocketing (Bill Clinton’s reforms would have eventually paid off the debt) – which gave them an excuse to cut spending on the peons.
The Left adopted the opposite strategy (I kick myself for not seeing this). They strengthened their hold on institutions they largely controlled, such as universities and the press.
A common rebuttal: what about Fox News and Breitbart! Fox speaks mostly to old white conservatives (the Right’s faithful). Per Pew Research, 70% of its audience is over 50, 37% is over 65 – vs. 37% and 20% for the New York Times. As for Breitbart, ask your neighbors and co-workers who are not conservatives if they rely on it – or have even heard of it.
This became a winning strategy, as they successfully indoctrinated much of the educated young in Leftist dogma (they will run this nation) – doubly so those from the elite universities (who will lead America), and especially those with advanced degrees (who will control America). This seems likely to become the classic example of winning the Long Game: when the clash begins, they have already won. I cannot imagine a successful counter to this over any useful time horizon.
Sweeping across America
The Left has swept across America’s institutions – public, private, and non-profit – like Rommel did France in 1940. Their march to winning began with the rise of transgender rights from obscurity to among the highest in a few years (without any intervention by democratic institutions).
In 2020 the Left reached critical momentum. Institutions bow before them, contributing accolades, money, and obedience (e.g., indoctrination of employees, discriminatory hiring by race and gender). Each month brings new rules for proper speech. I have been documenting this daily in Tweets and Facebook posts. A thousand small steps, with no slowing in sight. Or opposition.
A common rebuttal: the Left is not winning because they do not control Congress and the Presidency. As objections go, that is absurd. America has many power centers, from local to national and public to private. The Founders’ designed the federal government to resist mass movements. It will be the last to fall.
Much like France in 1940, the lack of opposition is a key factor. The Right has been unable to formulate an effective response, short- or long-term. The most common reactions are fantasy or resignation. The former takes many forms. Dreams of a Trump landslide. Dreams of the conservatives minorities joining the GOP. Dreams of the rapidly shrinking white Christian minority regaining control of America. Dreams of the Armed Revolt on the Great Day When The Patriots Rise Up and Use Their Guns to Do Something Or Other.
A common rebuttal: the riots are not a big deal. Or that they are hurting the Left. Both are true. They are a distraction from the Left’s important gains. This is the tried and proven combination of a violent extremist group and larger political movement. As with the IRA and Sinn Féin.
What happens after the election?
From a long-term perspective, it does not matter much if we get President Trump, President Biden, or President Harris. All help the Left over various timeframes. Biden (for as long as he lasts) would advance the Left’s agenda at a slow to moderate rate. Harris would do so at a moderate or rapid rate. Trump would continue to discredit conservatives with his clownish and ignorant speeches and decisions. These are different paths to the same Leftist-run future (see See America’s dark revolutionary future).
The big picture
This is the culmination of interrelated long trends I have written about since 2003.
(1) The death of the Republic – The Consitution is dead in our hearts, an archaic relic that few believe in (details here and here). The Republic stumbles forward like a zombie while powerful elites contend over its ruins. America isn’t falling like the Roman Empire; it’s falling like the Roman Republic and for the same reason. We find the burden of self-government too great to bear.
(2) As Robert Heinlein predicted long ago, we are in the Crazy Years “Considerable technical advance during this period, accompanied by a gradual deterioration of mores, orientation, and social institutions, terminating in mass psychoses in the sixth decade, and the interregnum.” That is from his timeline of his future history stories; first published in Astounding Science Fiction, May 1940, later published as The Past through Tomorrow. We have entered a late stage of this: ClownWorld.
(3) Our institutions are falling like a row of dominoes. Our military can’t win wars. Our police wage a mad war on drugs, looting citizens through civil asset forfeiture. Many of our schools can’t teach their students the three R’s. Science is gripped by the replication crisis, a rot whose dimensions are far larger than most believe. Professional associations abandon their standards and obligation to protect us. Our major corporations are dying (Boeing is a typical example). Congress will do anything except govern. Etc.
What comes next, and after that?
Accurate forecasting is always difficult. Now it is probably impossible because it depends on us. There are no linear trends in society. What will we do as America’s post-WWII liberal values vanish like moths in a flame? Perhaps more extreme values will take the stage, as new values emerge from the Void. But such things are unpredictable. But we know one eternal truth …
“Every nation has the government it deserves.”
— By Joseph de Maistre (lawyer, diplomat, philosopher). From Letter 76 dated 13 August 1811, published in Lettres et Opuscules.
A Contest
I will send a copy of Rome’s Last Citizen (see below) to those who post the best comments to this series of posts. I have ten copies. Only one book per winner. Decisions are purely subjective by the judges, based on the originality and quality of insights, plus supporting facts and analysis, of the comment.
A copy also goes to whoever suggests a new mission for this website. “Helping to reignite the spirit of a nation grown cold” shows a hopeful spirit I no longer have.
For More Information
Ideas! See my recommended books and films at Amazon. For something different, see “The Swallow – a story of the WWII Night Witches.”
I highly recommend Martin van Creveld’s new book, Seeing into the Future: A Short History of Prediction. “From the ancients watching the flight of birds to the murky activities of Google and Facebook today, Seeing into the Future provides vital insight into the past, present, and – of course – future of prediction.” Our media overflow with predictions. This will help you sort the useful ones from the chaff, and so better see our futures.
If you liked this post, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
- The danger facing America, the names of the guilty, and our best hope for reform.
- Our institutions are hollow because we don’t love them.
- We have become cowards. We can become brave again.
- We gave our rulers the greatest gift that we can give.
- The Founders’ error dooms our Republic, but not the next.
- This post changed everything: A new, dark picture of America’s future.
- Asking what caused our decline and how to fix it.
- A new beginning for America and this website.
Look to the past to see our future
The Founders looked to the Roman Republic for ideas and inspiration. In this time of peril, we too can do so. See two books about the people who were the poles of the forces that could have saved the Republic, but instead destroyed it.
Caesar – a biography by Christian Meier.,
Rome’s Last Citizen by Rob Goodman and Jimmy Soni – The life and legacy of Cato, the mortal enemy of Caesar.
As the “leadership” and the wealthy among the current oldsters looted the country, so too shall the smarter of those who rise to the top in coming years. It’s simply the nature of government. The youngsters won’t be stepping up fast enough, and those old enough now to run things are a “hybrid” of the past & the future.
Mexico continues to look better and better to me all the time.
Dano,
Youth is not a political category.
The passing of generations is an ever-present process, day by day, and not something new.
“Mexico continues to look better and better to me all the time.”
The border is open to you. America must be fought for, every generation. Those unwilling to do so are passengers. We shouldn’t have to listen to their complaints, like diners who find the restaurant’s food unworthy of their awesomeness.
Edit needed? I kick myself for not seeing this how this.
7Zander,
Thanks! Fixed!
I don’t think “woke corporations,” or tech oligarchs doing censorship have anything to do with the left, which certainly isn’t winning, unless by left you mean the democratic party and neoliberals. The corps are simply folding “wokeness” into capitalism; more transgender riot police, replace white male millionaires with latin women until they are equally represented per capita.
The actual policies and direction of America is still right wing; still attempting coups in south america, bailed out corps and stock holders while workers get laid off, hundreds of federal judges trained in the ways of the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society appointed, a precarious life for many where the slightest health scare or car trouble can leave their future in shambles… working weekends, no time for family, study, recreation, health, these are the actual problems in america.
some hysterical 20 y/o morons getting professors canceled and fired, or corporate snitches releasing emails with off color jokes, stupid corporate privilege training courses where you watch a move then do multiple choice questions about how Steve was mansplaining underwriting tables to Sarah, or whatever they’re up to today, isn’t the roll-up isolated pockets phase of blitzkrieg. The right just wants their cultural views to be mainstream acceptable again, but they’re abhorrent to many in the mob.
Joe Biden and the Democrats have more in common with the right than the actual left, disagreeing on what is polite and socially acceptable is a distraction. The crime bill drafting, bulldoze the drug dealers’ houses, Corn Pop fighter “is no socialist.” If the left was winning we’d see real wage growth, child birth rates up, public healthcare, public education actually funded, effective taxes on wealth and the rich, support for the vast majority that have to get up and go to work every day, real support to our inner cities, etc…
KD,
It’s not a point I’m interested in debating. I document the power of the Left every day. You can close your eyes and chant “nothing happening” until the changes become impossible – and irreversible.
Which is the point, after all.
“ If the left was winning we’d see real wage growth, child birth rates up, public healthcare, public education actually funded, effective taxes on wealth and the rich,”
What a wonderful demonstration of the “no true Scotsman” logical fallacy.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_true_Scotsman
Just in: we have the Left in the real world, not the one you dream of.
Perhaps you don’t understand the term. The Left – Right spectrum has been used since 1789 to describe politics – because it is a simple and clear way to describe the teams. Their policies change by time and location, but (like porn) everyone recognizes Left and Right when they see them.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Left–right_political_spectrum
FM,
Do you understand the term? That’s more to the point, do you understand? Even that wikipedia entry says left and right has been used more, and more recently, to be associated with actual positions, policies and beliefs vs an arbitrary side of an issue or a team.
Just In: this is the common usage of the term, only a fool would describe themselves as a centrist by taking the average of the political opinions of those around him. The teams are republicans and democrats, the positions on a political spectrum are fairly defined for our time. Center right neo liberals don’t become left wing just because the US is shifted so far to the right as a whole. Far from a no true scotsman, it just accurately shows the current makeup of the democratic party leadership; they are comprised of and pursue policies that purposefully benefit the elite, the aristocracy, the oligarchy, etc, they are not “the left” as the term is known.
But you’re not interested in debating; why even blog or think about the subject then? You can’t find answers if you can’t even identify what’s going on or categorize it in a useful way. Ignore my main point that our policy decisions are clearly from the right, our judiciary as well, everyone recognizes Left and Right when they see them, and think that the left is in power because of culture war points.
Do you think stories of great courage risk becoming tired platitudes, especially seeing so many respond to our current situation with a “go along to get along and all will pass” attitude? I often feel as though surrounded by cowards unwilling to consider the very real mission in front of us. Most people admittedly wear a worthless face mask because they don’t want to deal with the social stigma of being called out for not wearing one. Think about that for a moment. Social stigma is all it takes for most to willingly put on their own chains.
As a result I’m reduced to armchair strategies, guilty of analysis paralysis, and constantly looking in the mirror asking “what more can I do?”.
It’s too easy to forget how great the riches of our founding fathers really were… how much they truly gave up for the cause of freedom… far more than most upper middle-class Americans have to give. Dark days ahead, and leaving our own minuscule riches will soon no longer be an option of exercising courage, but rather required by the state.
M regarding,
That’s a brilliant question – easy winner for a copy of the Book.
I’ll think about it and reply later.
mrearden,
“Do you think stories of great courage risk becoming tired platitudes, especially seeing so many respond to our current situation with a ‘go along to get along and all will pass’ attitude?”
A well-designed language would not allow such statements. Stories don’t “become” platitudes. Stories appeal to aspects of our minds, hearts, and souls. Stories of courage don’t appeal to cowards.
” I often feel as though surrounded by cowards …”
This is one of the greatest fears. I have written many posts about our signs of cowardice.
“I’m reduced to armchair strategies, guilty of analysis paralysis, and constantly looking in the mirror asking “what more can I do?”.”
Me too. My years of political activism have had zero effectiveness. So I run this website, hoping to perhaps become a dime-store Thomas Paine or Samuel Adams.
“how much they truly gave up for the cause of freedom… far more than most upper middle-class Americans have to give. Dark days ahead, and leaving our own minuscule riches will soon no longer be an option of exercising courage, but rather required by the state.”
Well said. If only your words appealed to more Americans…
“Most people admittedly wear a worthless face mask”
That is probably not true. Even crude masks probably limit the wearer’s capacity to spread diseases that are communicated by airborne droplets, to some extent.
A wonderful example of the Left’s growing power – gaining followers, employing violence, and smiting their foes. Best of all, Leftists deny all this. If the NYT doesn’t report something, does it happen?
.
.
https://mosaicmagazine.com/observation/politics-current-affairs/2020/10/the-trouble-at-northwestern/
I agree that the Right has been outmaneuvered by the Left’s long march through our institutions, but the Left’s apparent victory assumes the perpetuation of at least a modicum of ongoing civility, public order & rule obedience. This is a largely unsubstantiated assumption belied by game theory.
As it stands now, our elected public officials appear increasingly unwilling to govern, to act in accordance with their assigned function, take decisive action, or make any decision whatsoever, probably out of fear of the potential negative effects of cancel culture upon their interests, careers, incomes & social standing.
Unfortunately, cancel culture presupposes a much crueler rule set (linked below), and this new rule set promises to transform the Left’s apparent victory into tragedy, as the Left forgets that the game of civility, public order & rule obedience only continues for as long as the game remains enjoyable to its many participants:
