Here’s to the Stories…

As a kid growing up in the desert of Northern Arizona, I used to go outside and stare into the night sky. Being so far from the lights of the cities, we could see the stars like few others can in the United States. They stretched from horizon to horizon, so close it felt like you could fall off the face of the earth to touch them.
The broadband of the Milky Way spanned the sky like a cloud of iridescent dust, and the bright stars of the constellations stood out against the dim galaxies and stars. The bright colored lights of the planets; the red of Mars, the early and late shine of Venus, and the impressive size of Jupiter were all constant companions and they enchanted me.
