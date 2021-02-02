Showing compassion to those who have made bad decisions does not require that we allow them to profit at the taxpayer’s expense.
Over the last year, calls for mass forgiveness of student loans have grown louder. While this debt is a burden that affects millions of Americans, outright loan forgiveness is both profoundly unfair to the taxpayer and to all who have dutifully honored their financial obligations.
I agree with the argument that the current loan system is flawed and in need of reform, and I also understand that some people are simply unable to repay their loans and will remain forever in that condition.
1 thought on “Student Loans: Time For Reform”
Fabius, what in actual tarnation is going on? Are you alright? I am sure I am not the only one who wants to know!