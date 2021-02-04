Read the Newsletter Now!

Read the Weekly Roundup for the highlights from the week(ish) and a roll call of spicy posts that you might have missed. Things have been hectic lately, but everyone’s still alive and kicking, err, writing, I should say.
Click here if you will, please. Note some of the top posts of the week in their respective categories:
Android Revolution in Science Fiction
The Last Chance Corps in Politics
Medieval Feudalism: An Amazing Book in Reviews
Embrace your Neoliberal Robber Baron Masters, Sheep! in… oh… Diary of a Madman is in a category of its own, I guess
Go to the Reading Junkie for more. And don’t worry, Fabius Maximus is alive, for God’s sake. Just busy. If you want to say hi, visit the Fabius Maximus Facebook Page