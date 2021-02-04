Read the Newsletter Now!

By / Leave a Comment / 4 February 2021


Read the Weekly Roundup for the highlights from the week(ish) and a roll call of spicy posts that you might have missed. Things have been hectic lately, but everyone’s still alive and kicking, err, writing, I should say.

Click here if you will, please. Note some of the top posts of the week in their respective categories:

Android Revolution in Science Fiction

The Last Chance Corps in Politics


Medieval Feudalism: An Amazing Book in Reviews

Embrace your Neoliberal Robber Baron Masters, Sheep! in… oh… Diary of a Madman is in a category of its own, I guess


Go to the Reading Junkie for more. And don’t worry, Fabius Maximus is alive, for God’s sake. Just busy. If you want to say hi, visit the Fabius Maximus Facebook Page

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top
%d bloggers like this: