The Left tells us that racism is respectable again!

Divide et impera.

— It worked for Rome. It will work for our elites, if we let them.

Interview with Michael Moore

By Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper at Rolling Stone.

A white guy, a white woman, and an angry white guy. Feel their hated of white people.

Rolling Stone posted a few innocuous highlights of the interview at their website.

See the video below to see the true Left. Here are some examples.

Moore: “I refuse to participate in post-racial America. I refuse to say that because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, that white people have changed. White people have not changed. Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means any time you see three white guys walking down the street towards you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move to the other side of the sidewalk because these are not good people. You should be afraid of them.

Taibbi: And third one probably says “I’m thinking about voting for Trump.”

Moore: The third one is you and me. We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us. …

Moore: I see it in Michigan. Even though we flipped it last November. We got rid of all the Republicans in Lansing – the top four. We replaced them with a Black man, a single mom, a lesbian, and a woman (the governor). No straight white men anywhere around the levers of power.

Halper: A safe space.

Moore: A safe space for everyone because we literally have removed white men. They no longer have a f-king say in what’s going on in Michigan. …

Moore: I think Trump will still win because his base is so rabid.

“We literally have removed white men.”

Matt Taibbi knows all about stoking hated

Taibbi smiles and nods as Moore spews vile racial hatred. He knows about stoking hatred since he wrote the book about it: Hate Inc.: Why Today’s Media Makes Us Despise One Another (2019). He describes how our’s elites stoke hatred in America – aided by journalists. In general, he even-handedly sais that both Left and Right do it. But most of his examples are bad behavior by the Right. Taibbi’s book nails the problem, but this interview shows that he is part of the problem.

“After eight years of writing about the financial services industry in the wake of the 2008 crash, I was more and more tuned into the idea that partisan politics is a bit of a con. A lot of very serious social problems (like the failure to stop mass fraud in the mortgage markets) have completely bipartisan roots, but in the press we regularly sell people on a simplified image of politics, of two parties in complete conflict about everything. …

“I started to believe we keep people away from the complexities of these issues, by creating distinct audiences of party zealots who drink in more and more intense legends about one another. We started to turn the ongoing narrative of the news into something like a religious contract, in which the idea was not just to make you mad, but to keep you mad, whipped up in a state of devotional anger. …

“As it turns out, there is a utility in keeping us divided. As people, the more separate we are, the more politically impotent we become. This is the second stage of the mass media deception originally described in Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media {Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky, 2002}. …

“Once safely captured, we’re trained to consume the news the way sports fans do. We root for our team, and hate all the rest. Hatred is the partner of ignorance, and we in the media have become experts in selling both. …

“We’ve discovered we can sell hate, and the more vituperative the rhetoric, the better. This also serves larger political purposes. So long as the public is busy hating each other and not aiming its ire at the more complex financial and political processes going on off-camera, there’s very little danger of anything like a popular uprising. …

“We can’t get you there unless you follow all the rules. Accept a binary world and pick a side. Embrace the reality of being surrounded by evil stupidity. Feel indignant, righteous, and smart. Hate losers, love winners. Don’t challenge yourself. And during the commercials, do some shopping. Congratulations, you’re the perfect news consumer. …

“There is a terror of letting audiences think for themselves that we’ve never seen before. There’s no, ‘Go back home tonight, rest, and think it over.’ …News consumers on both sides today behave like cultists, self-isolating intellectually, kept that way with a steady diet of terrifying stories about fellow citizens.”

Conclusions

These people are termites eating away at the foundation of our society. They are breaking the bonds that tie us together, all that prevents centrifugal forces from tearing us apart. They are erasing a century of slow progress to move America away from its original sin of racism (which was a commonplace of history).

As they gain strength, these people polarize our society. Unless stopped, the rational middle will continue to fade away. A thousand societies have trod this path to destruction.

See Moore and Taibbi in action

If you liked this post, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. See all posts about ways to reform America, about the Left, about racism, and especially these…

