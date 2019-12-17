Feminists now seek supremacy. They’re winning.

Summary: The fourth wave of feminism is a quest for superiority (abandoning equality), and they are getting it. Barrack Obama is the latest to tell us so. The future of America might not be female. It might be the struggle for power between men and women. That won’t end well for either – or for America.

“I’m sorry for being a man.”

— David Cunliffe, leader of New Zealand’s Labour Party, speaking at a Women’s Refuge symposium on 14 July 2014.

History is marked by milestones. Like signs on the road, they have no intrinsic significance except to signal change. Such as this statement by Barack Obama – two-term President, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, best president of this era (per 44% of Americans), rated the twelfth best US President in C-Span’s 2017 survey of historians. He tells us that sexism is respectable again!

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men]. I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything …living standards and outcomes.” (Reported by the BBC.}

This is what victory by feminists looks like. It has become commonplace to hear men’s speeches in which they proudly say that they are inferior to their wives. But now women, as a group, are better. Many are not shy about saying so. In 2010 Hanna Rosin wrote “The End of Men” in The Atlantic, expanded into a book: The End of Men: And the Rise of Women . Other similar articles and books are listed at the end of this post. This is not just ideology, but reality in some ways. For a decade I have written about the coming gender role reversal bringing women on top of men (links here). Now it is obvious to all who care to see.

It’s not just that women are doing better (that’s a good thing), but that the absolute condition of men is deteriorating. Not by accident. Our society works diligently to crush boys, as described in The Boy Crisis: Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It by Warren Farrell and John Gray (2018). They describe how this is done and the sad consequences. I (and others) have also been documenting this (e.g., here and here). The British news media (less PC, more competitive than those in the US) publish stories such as “Boys left to fail at school because attempts to help them earn wrath of feminists, says ex-Ucas chief” by Camila Turner in The Telegraph (2018). See posts about the war on boys.

It’s the fourth wave!

This did not “just happen.” This results from the evolution of third-wave feminism – the quest for full equality in every aspect of society – to fourth-wave feminism: the quest for superiority. It is a naked reach for power, proving successful on all fronts. To mention a few …

In the Kavanaugh hearings, we were told that unsupported testimony by a woman was more authoritative than a man’s (despite the many false accusations by women). Women claimed to be human lie detectors, able to determine if testimony was “credible” (vast research shows that even trained law enforcement officers cannot do this).

The kangaroo courts on universities in which men have few rights, not even for basic due process. See a feminist’s observations of these tribunals.

Employment fields dominated by women are AOK, but any dominated by men are obviously crimes-in-progress.

Women are pulling ahead of men in almost every metric, aided by a vast array of special programs and government incentives.

It takes time for this trend to fully reshape society (e.g., for women to largely replace men at the top of institutions), but that seems inevitable – if for no other reason, due to their greater numbers with undergraduate and graduate degrees. As the evidence became definitive in the past few years, I have begun documenting this. See some of the evidence in “Women are winning the gender wars” and “Women are driving America into the future.”

A test for sexism used by third-wave feminists works well to detect fourth-wave feminism. Reverse the genders. If it sounds sexist against men, it is 4th Wave. Say “men are better than women.” Reversing the genders does not make that statement less bigoted. Ditto for “the future is female” (see the history of this slogan).

Consequences of exchanging bigotry for equality

“Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences.”

— Attributed to Robert Louis Stevenson.

A driver of US political evolution for a century has been the quest for broader equality. Technology and social change have given women opportunities unknown in human history. Leftists have used this as an opportunity to transform this trend into a social revolution, a radical redefinition of gender roles – one with no precedents in history. Affecting core dynamics of society, it will probably be the most daring social engineering experiment, ever. It might have run smoothly under the banner of equality. Instead, the Left is burning that banner, trashing generations of progress and liberals’ dreams by making sexism respectable again.

As a result, we might see increasing conflict between men and women – both as individuals and as groups. Fourth-wave feminists cannot make pro-women bigotry legitimate without men pushing back. It would be illogical, even folly, for men not to respond in kind. Game theory shows that “tit for tat” is often the most effect strategy.

The resulting struggle, perhaps leading to chaos, is a unique event and so impossible predict in any useful way. It will be a highlight in future history books. But I doubt if this will end well for men or women or America. Radical experiments seldom end well. Restoring equality as our goal might take generations to achieve. It might prove impossible.

For More Information

Sexism has gone mainstream. Here is a sampler; it could easily be 10x longer.

Ideas! For holiday shopping ideas see my recommended books and films at Amazon. Also, see a story about our future: “Ultra Violence: Tales from Venus.”

If you liked this post, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. See all posts about Women, society, and the gender wars, about fourth-wave feminism, and especially these…

Books about the rise of women

The Natural Superiority of Women by Ashley Montagu (1952).

Why Women Should Rule the World by Dee Dee Myers (2008).

The End of Men and the Rise of Women by Hanna Rosin (2012).

Women After All: Sex, Evolution, and the End of Male Supremacy (2015).

Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger by Rebecca Traister (2018).

Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger by Soraya Chemaly (2019).

Why Don′t Women Rule the World?: Understanding Women′s Civic and Political Choices by J. Cherie Strachan et al. (2019).